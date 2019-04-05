Yo Yo Honey Singh posts this adorable picture of his parents!

Updated: Apr 05, 2019, 14:49 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Honey Singh shared an adorable photo of his parents on the occasion of their wedding anniversary

Honey Singh with parents.

On the occasion of his parents' wedding anniversary, rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh took to his social media and posted an adorable picture of them dancing. In the picture, we see Honey's father and mother dancing together, which he made it more beautiful with an adorable caption. 

Honey shared the adorable picture, of his parents and wrote, "Today is my mom dad's shaadi day!! [sic]"

 
 
 
Today is my mom dad’s shaadi day!! #yoyohoneysingh #parents #family

The singer and his family will be joined by some of their relatives for the celebrations at Delhi to celebrate the occasion.

Yo Yo Honey Singh has several chartbusters to his credit like High Heels, Char Bottle Vodka, Dope Shope, Blue Eyes, Angreji Beat to name a few.

Last year, Yo Yo Honey Singh treated the audience with varied songs that instantly became the favorites amongst masses. The music star also delivered party tracks like Rangtaari, This Party Is Over Now, Uravshi which ruled the charts last year.

After a prolonged wait, Yo Yo Honey Singh made a comeback with his music video Makhna, which broke the internet owing to his fan following.

With his peppy tunes and funky style, Yo Yo Honey Singh has forever kept the audience waiting for his upcoming work.

Honey Singh

