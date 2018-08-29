Yo Yo Honey Singh's This Party is Over Now becomes his second Gujarati Chartbuster

music

Yo Yo Honey Singh has treated the audience with another Gujarati chartbuster This Pary Is Over Now for Nitin Kakkar's Mitron

Yo Yo Honey Singh

After the heart winning chartbuster Achko Machko, Yo Yo Honey Singh has treated the audience with another Gujarati chartbuster 'This Pary Is Over Now' for Nitin Kakkar's Mitron

The music sensation has earlier won hearts of the audience with his varied compositions hailing from various regions across the nation.

After Dil Chori and Chote Chote peg broke major records this year, Yo Yo Honey Singh has now treated us with another party anthem with a touch of Gujrat yet again, that has become an instant favorite.

The latest party anthem has already become a party favorite topping charts across the nation.

Over the years Yo Yo Honey's songs like Chaar Botal Vodka, Dheere Dheere, Brown rang , Angrezi beat e, Blue eyes, Love dose has always been a party favorite.

Yo Yo Honey Singh's last song "This Party is Over Now" has been ruling the charts and creating a lot of buzz among the audience ever since it's release.

After a short break, Yo Yo Honey Singh yet again delivered a treat in time for the party season giving the millennials a song to dance.

Also Read: Yo Yo Honey Singh's 'This Party Is Over Now' Gets An Approval From Mumbai Traffic Police

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates