Yoga se hoga! That's Disha Patani's message through this video

Disha Patani is one of the fittest actresses we have, and with International Yoga Day around the corner, she has posted a video performing yoga

Disha Patani. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/dishapatani

Needless to say, Disha Patani is one of the most health conscious and fittest actors we have. Her Instagram posts are all about staying fit. Her lean and sultry figure is the result of her hardcore workout, martial arts, and yoga. The videos posted by the diva can intimidate anyone and compel to start taking care of your body.

On the occasion of International Yoga Day just around the corner, Disha Patani emphasises the importance of yoga, and how practising it daily can help one stay calm. Taking to her Instagram account, she has posted a video of herself doing yoga and explaining its benefits and also challenged her friend to do the same. The Baaghi 2 lady is using the hashtag #YogaseHoga to populate the thread on social media.

This is what she wrote, "let's get fit & let's free our mind, body & soul. I urge all the youngsters to take time out of your hectic schedule & make time for yourself to keep calm & lighten your mind with Yoga. It's really important inorder to LIVE it up in this fast paced life. This international Yoga week, take part in Big Bazaar #YogaSeHoga challenge & strike your most calming & favorite Yoga pose. Tag @Big.bazaar & use #YogaSeHoga! The best poses will win vouchers. I challenge @subhransu.biswal to take the challenge (sic)."

Disha has many fitness brand endorsements in her kitty and performs action sequences by herself in her movies. She will next be seen alongside Salman Khan in Bharat.

