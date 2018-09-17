Yogi Adityanath pays tributes to 'source of inspiration' Atal Bihari Vajpayee

national

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Sunday paid rich tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee here, saying the BJP stalwart inspired people by dedicating his life for all Indians without any discrimination. Speaking at Atal Smriti Kavyanjali programme, Adityanath said, "The work and personality of Atal ji is a source of inspiration for all of us, as he had dedicated his life for all Indians without any discrimination. His heart was that of a poet, which worked selflessly for all."'

"He (Vajpayee) was away from public life for the last 11 years, but children who were born during these years have immense respect for him and they paid heartfelt tributes to him. After his death, almost all parties showed respect for him and common people came on streets to express their feelings for him, which is indeed a big thing," Adityanath said. Vajpayee, one of India's most charismatic leaders who led the nation through several crises while holding together a tenuous coalition with his inclusive politics and superlative oratory, died on August 16.

He was 93. Seen as a moderate face of the BJP, Vajpayee first became prime minister in 1996, leading a shaky coalition whose members were suspicious of the party's right-wing politics. It lasted for 13 days and collapsed after losing a vote of no-confidence. His second stint as prime minister was in 1998 when the National Democratic Alliance again came to power but that lasted for just 13 months. Finally, the NDA with Vajpayee as the prime minister returned to power in 1999 and was voted out in 2004.

