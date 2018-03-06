Yogi Adityanath slams SP, details accomplishments under his watch

Speaking on the Address of the Governor to the House at the start of the budget session, Yogi Adityanath said the disruptive brand of politics that the SP patronises "will not be tolerated and will be dealt with a tough hand."

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday tore into the main opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) in the state assembly and warned it against its disruptive agenda.

Speaking on the Address of the Governor to the House at the start of the budget session, the Chief Minister said the disruptive brand of politics that the SP patronises "will not be tolerated and will be dealt with a tough hand."

Amid a din by the opposition benches, the Chief Minister went on to say that the spirit of socialist ideologue Ram Manohar Lohia, whom the SP idolises, would be the most sad by the policies that the SP practices.

He also took a pot shot at the recent electoral understanding between arch rivals SP and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for the upcoming Lok Sabha by-polls in Phoolpur and Gorakhpur and said that the two parties had now become the 'Bahujan Samajwadi Party'.

Detailing what he called were the accomplishments of his government in the past one year, Adityanath said there has been no communal flare up in the state and that criminals were on the run due to the active pursuit by the police.

Reiterating his government's commitment to improving the law and order situation, the Chief Minister said the state government was committed to ensuring the safety and security of the people.

He also quoted his earlier response to a journalist that he was a Hindu and hence did not observe Eid and was proud of it.

However, he said the state government would continue to work for a peaceful Eid.

There are some people who wear a Janeyu (Hindu sacred thread) at home but would adorn a skull cap when coming out, he said, adding that he was not like them because he is a Hindu and has no reason to celebrate Eid.

Adityanath also pointed out how the people were accepting the policies and performances of BJP governments, as was evident in the assembly results of Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya in the North-East.

Looking towards the Congress members, the Chief Minister said people who have not even been able to open an account were now trying to preach to them.

He also accused his predecessor Akhilesh Yadav of not giving a single house to the poor while his government in 11 months had distributed 8.85 lakh houses to the poor.

The Chief Minister said that his government had so far provided 65 lakh new power connections and built 34 lakh toilets.

In the recent 'UP Investors Summit', Adityanath said, investment proposals of Rs 4.67 lakh crore had been received, "something which the BSP and SP governments of the past combined cannot claim".

We have changed the perception about the state which in the past was scarred, Adityanath said while accusing the previous SP government of honouring criminals at the Chief Minister's residence.

He alleged that police stations were mortgaged to the whims of SP activists, sugar mills were sold at throwaway prices and Rs 25,000 crore was due as cane arrears.

He said the present government had restarted 119 sugar mills and paid cane dues to the tune of Rs 15,000 crore.

