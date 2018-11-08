Yogi Adityanath: Working within the ambit of Constitution to build Ram temple

national

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says there 'was a temple at Ayodhya and it will always be there'

People light earthen lamps on the banks of River Saryu during Diwali celebrations in Ayodhya, on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the Union government was working on "various options within the ambit of the Constitution to build a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya".

On the second-day of his visit to the temple town of Ayodhya, the monk-politician prayed at the Hanumangarhi temple and declared that Ayodhya was the abode of 'Ram Lalla' and that there "was a temple (at Ayodhya) and will always be there".

He also visited the makeshift Ram Lalla temple at the disputed site where once stood the Babri mosque, which was razed in 1992. Adityanath also met seers at the Digambar Akhara, visited the Saryu ghat, Sugreev Fort and also met Mahant Nritya Gopal Das.

The chief minister also inspected the site where a 150-metre-tall statue of Lord Ram would be installed on a 50-feet pedestal. "We have grand plans for Ayodhya and we are working in that direction," he later told the media. He also announced that a shelter home for widows and orphaned children would be set up in Ayodhya.

On Tuesday, the state government had rolled out a never-seen-before spectacle of lights on the ghats of the holy river Saryu where more than 3 lakh earthern lamps were lit up.

The First Lady of South Korea was present at the event.

1992

Year the Babri Masjid was demolished

