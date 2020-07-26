You have to 'adjust and compromise' to watch Netflix' Indian Matchmaking

Marriages are made in heaven! At least that's what Indian culture has taught many when we think about weddings. Though this has now become a huge business all over the world, we still want someone special, with whom we can spend our life. When we talk about this auspicious relationship, all we can think of is a beautiful rom-com, where the couple lives happily ever after. A lot of people live their lives to the fullest when it comes to life with their beloved.

Netflix gave us all a huge surprise with a documentary release, Indian Matchmaking' hosted by a top-notch match-maker Sima Taparia. The show, comprising 8 'horrifying episodes,' is truly and entirely based on Indian arranged marriages. Unaware about it entirely, I still watched it exclusively for fun, which later turned out to be cringe-worthy.

Watch the trailer here:

Speaking of which, many have different perceptions about marriage. After watching the documentary, a lot of people, who are getting married or thinking about this in the future, started losing faith to find their perfect person. Sima Taparia, the marriage consultant who roams the globe to find the 'perfect match' for her clients gave a ray of hope. The first episode started with a few eligible bachelors who are ready to tie the knot in a traditional way, the arranged marriage. But what Sima Taparia suggests, Indians doesn't have the concept of 'arrange marriages,' its either 'marriages' 'love marriages.'

Sima's constant focus on 'adjusting' and 'compromising' to live happily might seem annoying after some time. As per her, a girl or a boy has to succumb to the social pressure to get married at the 'right age' is something that will make you shout out loud.

Though all her 'suitable candidates' don't reach the aisle as the show ends, the entire process of meeting an unknown person to spend your life with someone will leave you startled. What Sima Taparia wants to show through her marriage proposals is 'compromise is the key, and adjustments provide a lifelong enterprise.' Interesting.

The show has created a wave everywhere due to the 'rights and wrongs' focused by Sima. All her clients wish to marry because they are either lonely or due to parental pressure. Are these the only reasons one should choose to have an arranged marriage? It will surely make you think. The need for companionship is something Sima Taparia has completely forgotten. One of her clients, which enters the documentary after a few episodes, is ambitious and a strong-headed independent woman. The match-maker restates how one has to give away his or her dreams and aspirations to make the relationship work with the 'right guy.' This makes Ankita doubt her existence. Is that one needs to do to make a marriage work?

Another client of Sima, named Nadia, falls for a guy she meets after selecting the 'biodata' suggested by her match-maker. Nadia's feels sad when she finds how he, again and again, stood her up without giving a reasonable explanation. Heartbreaking, isn't it? Some want their wives to be at home and look after the kids, deciding this on her behalf left many appalled; while some are still searching their mother in their partner.

There are many such incidences shown by Sima Taparia's show which will make you think twice before you decide to get married traditionally. This isn't exactly how any marriages are supposed to be. Every episode comes in as a surprise, will leave you agitated, thinking 'what is wrong with these people?'

This is what 'Indian Matchmaking' is for Sima Taparia, as per the Netflix Original Indian Matchmaking, and many of us will strongly disagree. And to sum it up, you truly have to adjust with your intelligence and compromise on your time to watch this show.

