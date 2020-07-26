You have to 'adjust and compromise' to watch Netflix' Indian Matchmaking
Netflix' Original web show, Indian Matchmaking gave everyone a glimpse of 'arranged marriages,' or as the host of the show, Sima Taparia 'from Mumbai' calls it 'marriages' of the Indians.
Marriages are made in heaven! At least that's what Indian culture has taught many when we think about weddings. Though this has now become a huge business all over the world, we still want someone special, with whom we can spend our life. When we talk about this auspicious relationship, all we can think of is a beautiful rom-com, where the couple lives happily ever after. A lot of people live their lives to the fullest when it comes to life with their beloved.
Netflix gave us all a huge surprise with a documentary release, Indian Matchmaking' hosted by a top-notch match-maker Sima Taparia. The show, comprising 8 'horrifying episodes,' is truly and entirely based on Indian arranged marriages. Unaware about it entirely, I still watched it exclusively for fun, which later turned out to be cringe-worthy.
Watch the trailer here:
Speaking of which, many have different perceptions about marriage. After watching the documentary, a lot of people, who are getting married or thinking about this in the future, started losing faith to find their perfect person. Sima Taparia, the marriage consultant who roams the globe to find the 'perfect match' for her clients gave a ray of hope. The first episode started with a few eligible bachelors who are ready to tie the knot in a traditional way, the arranged marriage. But what Sima Taparia suggests, Indians doesn't have the concept of 'arrange marriages,' its either 'marriages' 'love marriages.'
Sima's constant focus on 'adjusting' and 'compromising' to live happily might seem annoying after some time. As per her, a girl or a boy has to succumb to the social pressure to get married at the 'right age' is something that will make you shout out loud.
Though all her 'suitable candidates' don't reach the aisle as the show ends, the entire process of meeting an unknown person to spend your life with someone will leave you startled. What Sima Taparia wants to show through her marriage proposals is 'compromise is the key, and adjustments provide a lifelong enterprise.' Interesting.
The show has created a wave everywhere due to the 'rights and wrongs' focused by Sima. All her clients wish to marry because they are either lonely or due to parental pressure. Are these the only reasons one should choose to have an arranged marriage? It will surely make you think. The need for companionship is something Sima Taparia has completely forgotten. One of her clients, which enters the documentary after a few episodes, is ambitious and a strong-headed independent woman. The match-maker restates how one has to give away his or her dreams and aspirations to make the relationship work with the 'right guy.' This makes Ankita doubt her existence. Is that one needs to do to make a marriage work?
Another client of Sima, named Nadia, falls for a guy she meets after selecting the 'biodata' suggested by her match-maker. Nadia's feels sad when she finds how he, again and again, stood her up without giving a reasonable explanation. Heartbreaking, isn't it? Some want their wives to be at home and look after the kids, deciding this on her behalf left many appalled; while some are still searching their mother in their partner.
There are many such incidences shown by Sima Taparia's show which will make you think twice before you decide to get married traditionally. This isn't exactly how any marriages are supposed to be. Every episode comes in as a surprise, will leave you agitated, thinking 'what is wrong with these people?'
This is what 'Indian Matchmaking' is for Sima Taparia, as per the Netflix Original Indian Matchmaking, and many of us will strongly disagree. And to sum it up, you truly have to adjust with your intelligence and compromise on your time to watch this show.
-
Neil Nitin Mukesh: The actor married Rukmini Sahay on February 9, 2017, in Udaipur. "I am extremely happy. This is something I left for my parents to decide many years back. I am really happy that they found Rukmini," the actor had said on being asked about his arranged marriage to Rukmini. In September 2018, the couple was blessed with a baby girl, who is named Nurvi Neil Mukesh.
-
Karan Patel: The 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actor Karan Patel married actress Ankita Bhargava, in an arranged marriage setup. Ankita is the daughter of actor Abhay Bhargava, who essays the role of Karan's father-in-law, Mr Iyer, in the show. The two met through their respective families.
-
Shahid Kapoor: On July 7, 2015, Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput, who is 13 years younger to him, in a traditional Punjabi wedding attended by close family and friends in Delhi. The two met through the group Radha Saomi Satsang and it was Shahid's father Pankaj Kapur who was instrumental in making this match happen. Shahid and Mira are proud parents of two children - daughter Misha and son Zain.
-
Madhuri Dixit: The Dhak Dhak girl's brother Ajit introduced her to Dr Shriram Nene. When Madhuri took a break in 1999 following her alleged break-up with Sanjay Dutt, she visited her brother in the US, and that's when she was introduced to Nene. Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene got married on October 17, 1999. The couple has two sons - Arin and Raayan Dixit.
-
Jay Soni: TV show 'Sasural Genda Phool' fame Jay Soni had an arranged marriage with Pooja Shah on February 18, 2014. The couple has a daughter, who will turn one in April, 2019.
-
Nikitin Dheer: The 'Thangabali' actor married Television actress Kratika Sengar got married in 2014. Nikitin's father - veteran actor Pankaj Dheer was working on his directorial debut, which had Kratika as the female lead, which is when he figured that the actress could be the perfect match for his son. Pankaj Dheer later expressed his thoughts to the actress and, soon, approached her parents and eventually things fell in place.
-
Divyanka Tripathi: The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress met Vivek Dahiya on the sets of the same show and eventually the couple got married in 2016. However, it wasn't a love marriage! The actress had told mid-day, "We were introduced to each other by a common friend in August 2015 for marriage prospects. After this, it was awkward for us to shoot together. But I don't think our co-actors ever got a hint. There was no courtship as we were looking at the relationship culminating into marriage."
-
Neha Marda: The television actress, who rose to fame with the popular show Balika Vadhu, married Ayushman Agrawal, a Patna-based businessman, in an arranged marriage. The couple's parents initially met each other first and post that, Ayushman came down to Mumbai for a business conference and met Neha for the first time.
-
Vivek Oberoi: Junior Oberoi had an arranged marriage with Priyanka Alva, daughter of Karnataka minister Jeevaraj Alva, on October 29, 2010. The couple has a son, Vivaan, and a daughter, Ameyaa.
-
Raj Kapoor: Raj Kapoor had a traditional arranged marriage. He got married to Krishna Malhotra in 1940. Reportedly, his father, Prithviraj Kapoor brought the couple together. The couple had five children: three sons, actors Randhir, Rishi and Rajiv, and two daughters, Ritu Nanda and Rima Jain.
-
Shammi Kapoor: The 'Junglee' star too had an arranged marriage. He married Neila Devi after the demise of his first wife Geeta Bali. Reportedly, the marriage was arranged by his filmmaker brother Raj Kapoor's wife Krishna Kapoor.
-
Govinda: He too had a love cum arranged marriage with Sunita, who is the actor's maternal uncle, Anand Singh's sister-in-law. Govinda and Sunita tied the knot on March 11, 1987. The couple has two children, a son Yashvardhan and daughter Tina Ahuja.
It's Neil Nitin Mukesh's birthday on January 15. The 38-year-old actor had an arranged marriage with Rukmini Sahay. Do you know which other celebrities opted for an arranged marriage? We bet these names will surprise you!
