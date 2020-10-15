You never fail until you give up, said Mohit Duseja

In a country that lets you determine your path from only two available tracks (either that of a doctor or an engineer), becoming an actor and model is most definitely a bold move. “We struggle! We strive! We yearn for a better life. Life is one beautiful struggle or nothing at all”, said Mohit Duseja.

For Mohit Duseja, of Ragini MMS and Love School fame, this was nothing short of challenging, yet he insists that it only taught him to take life as it comes. Born and brought up in Delhi, Mohit was well on his way to become a Chartered Accountant, acting being only his hobby at that time. It was when he was pursuing his article-ship when he began to indulge himself in fitness and theater to get closer to the art form and finally fell in love with it. He decided to take a break, and participate in a reality TV show. Prior to gaining massive popularity from his stint at the reality show MTV Love School, he had already modelled for Snap-deal, acted in plays and starred in serials. However, the journey did not come without bumps, there were several setbacks for him.

His stellar academic record throughout, determination and hard work had even got him through his article-ship in his CA days. However, that was not enough to satisfy Mohit and with the same dedication he decided to choose to pursue acting. He was working for a successful CA firm when he decided to leave his article-ship and move to the city of dreams to pursue acting full time. He knew all this would be challenging but still wanted to give his best shot. Landing good gigs as a model and actor was naturally much harder in a place like Mumbai. The struggle was painstakingly real. Continuous rejections after 1000 plus auditions , Low pay scale shoots and free promotions for events were all bothering him and his mental health. Soon after all this he bagged his first show Kasam and marked his first achievement.Even after this he many times questioned his choices and thought about returning back, because it isn’t as easy as sipping water to enjoy achievements sometimes. But his dedication and willpower always made him push aside those voices and focus on work.

He says, “I thought of calling my dad and telling him that I just wanna come back. But before I could actually make the call I just thought to myself that I did not leave CA so that I can simply come back after one or two setbacks. He decided that, I am going to battle this out like a warrior.” He tried with all his efforts but emotions didn’t support and he came back to Delhi. He was scared to go back and fight in that struggling city of dreams. He was afraid that the career would take up a lot of my time and he would never fulfil his dream. It was scary for him all over again but after 8 months he developed courage and decided to come back to Mumbai after a major break to struggle again and chase his dreams. Even after so many rejections , audition after audition and show cancellations he decided to stay motivated. He said,

“Every time I audition, I think I cannot act. I’ve tried to pull out of almost every one I’ve done because of sheer terror. Everytime i used to question my ability with that of my friends.”

He was Staying all alone without his family struggling for 5 long months giving auditions but getting no results in such a hustle and heartbreaking situation, handling his own mental and emotional well being. After doing several modelling projects and bagging significant acting roles, the workflow dwindled little by little as the threat of the virus in the country grew bit by bit. And then when the lockdown was announced, Mohit was still in Mumbai. With all the access to reaching home being cut off, he struggled to keep his mental health afloat. In order to uplift himself he would often say, “This is the biggest change we have ever faced and we are blessed to survive this.”

At last Mohit did get the chance to meet with his family in Delhi, which marked the genesis of a strong person . “Sometimes, anxiety can be turned into creative energy to create or perform, but other times, it can become paralyzing.For me 2020 was more of learning value lessons , personal caring and being more focused to figure out what would help me sustain in my field. Even after all the struggle i have had and several rejections i feel motivated to do better.” He also added , “We live in a world where to admit anything negative about yourself is seen as a weakness, when it’s actually a strength. It’s not a weak move to say, ‘I need help.’ One should always be open to seek help whenever and wherever“

All in all, the young actor has shown us, through his unconventional trajectories in life and multiple rejection and failures that it’s okay to be confused or stray from the plan, he said and adding further he said as more often than not, the most ingenious ideas stem out of not knowing what’s next because i myself being a commerce student decided mass communication then b.com honours and CA after which i decided to indulge into fitness, modelling and theater and at last Acting. Mohit Duseja believes in doing justice to the old cliche saying, “It’s not about where you are headed to, it’s about the journey.”

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever