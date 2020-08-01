You ruined the road, repair it: motorists tell MMRDA

While the DN Nagar-Dahisar Metro's construction is on in full swing, it is coming at the cost of the roads and struggles for motorists on the New Link Road between Adarsh Nagar and Oshiwara. Motorists have demanded that the MMRDA (Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority) constructing the metros repair the roads.

The construction of the Metro line 2A has been going on for two years and a majority of the work, including the launching of girders, is done. The median on the road was removed when the construction began. As the constructing authority of the Metro, the MMRDA is also responsible for the upkeep of the road. Residents of Andheri West have claimed that the condition of the road between Adarsh Nagar and Goregaon has deteriorated, with there being uneven patches and the two-lane road is reduced to just one lane. The conditions get worse especially after just a few showers during the monsoon.



Uneven patches on the road

Motorist Hiren Patel told mid-day, "While the MMRDA is doing good work with the construction of the Metro, it should also ask the contractors to maintain the road below. The road between Adarsh Nagar and Oshiwara depot is extremely uneven, one lane is in disrepair between Anand Nagar and Oshiwara junction. The median of the road is not maintained. All these cause huge inconvenience during monsoon."

mid-day too travelled along the road and found the median missing near Anand Nagar and several uneven patches. The road is also plagued by unauthorised parking. The MMRDA was unavailable for comment.

