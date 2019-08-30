Young and talented singer Ruhaan Bhardwaj winning hearts of millions with his voice

music

Ruhaan belonging from a musical family is gifted with great voice and is a trained musician

Ruhaan Bhardwaj

Life unfurled, takes you on a melodic journey that triggers the senses, sparking the memory of episodes experienced throughout your life. Each song represents a slice of life moment but drives the profound throughout; childhood, friends, family, love, loss, and all the while instilling hope for the future.

Ruhaan Bhardwaj a young and talented man from Dehradun won hearts of millions in the music world with his astounding persona and charm and mesmerising voice and breathtaking performance.

Ruhaan belonging from a musical family is gifted with a great voice and is a trained musician. By polishing his skills and gaining tremendous experience in music Ruhaan can sing Indian classical, Bollywood, Punjabi, Pahadi, Gajal etc.

He says, "I love doing jingles because it taught me everything a professional should know. The people I worked with taught me how to be a recording artist.I have got to learn so much. I aim to be a complete musician rather than being just a singer."

Ruhaan can play a number of instruments such as Guitar, Drums, Harmonium, Tabla and many more. Having to post his videos on social media, Ruhaan got praised by an ace musician and musicians of Bollywood like Sonu Nigam, Badshah, Guru Randhawa and many more. With more than a million YouTube subscribers Ruhaan has hit the top 10 list of the most influential musician of the country.

On the content of his upcoming songs, he shared: "The genre is very pop, very chill pop music... sort of my personality. I have been a relaxed guy. They come under popular genre majorly. Some are slightly towards dance music; some are an acoustic ballad. I can't give one genre to sum all."

"I feel Bollywood music is something that can never die. Hopefully, independent music will also boom in the next few years." He added.

I'm in a happy space at the moment, because I feel I have found a sound that suits me, and that's rare for an artiste. But, at the same time, no matter what song you make, not everyone is going to be able to vibe with it. There is so much to experiment within the pop and R&B space.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever