Younger lot give up easily, fumes former champ Mary Pierce

Mary Pierce, France's last Roland Garros champion 20 years ago, delivered a damning indictment of the state of tennis in the country after home hopes ended before the quarter-finals this year, claiming "young people give up". Pierce was the 2000 winner in Paris and runner-up in 1994 and 2005. The former World No. 3 was also Australian Open champion in 1995. Only four French players reached the third round of this delayed 2020 tournament and only three made it to the Last 16.

Fiona Ferro's exit at the hands of Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin on Sunday brought home interest to an end for another year. "We have to change the culture, make people understand that we have to work hard, that nothing happens easily, that we have to be patient, to persevere," Pierce, now 45, said. "Today, I think that with social networks, some may think that everything is easy, so as soon as it starts to be difficult, young people give up. This is not how we will be able to do great things in life and in tennis." Pierce won 18 titles in a career that endured numerous ups and downs.

To win at Roland Garros, she says, there is no secret. "You have to train a lot more outside on clay, throughout the year," says Pierce, recalling that she herself "grew up on clay in France and also in the United States".

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever