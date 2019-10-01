MENU

Your Meru will be waiting at platform no. 18 at CSMT

Updated: Oct 01, 2019, 07:59 IST | Rajendra B Aklekar

With promises of 'zero wait-time', no-surge pricing facilities, the cab service provider opens counter at CSMT

Meru taxis at Platform No. 18 of the CSMT
Meru taxis at Platform No. 18 of the CSMT

No more walking all the way to the taxi stand outside CSMT to hire a ride to the city as Meru Cabs has brought the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus's first taxi kiosk to platform no. 18, starting Monday.

With the promise of 'zero wait-time' and no-surge pricing' services, the cab-hailing platform has opened its booking counters at the Main Line Waiting Area near platform no. 13 and near the escalator at platform no. 18 of CSMT.

Meru Cabs booking counter at CSMT
Meru Cabs booking counter at CSMT

Commuters can also book via the Meru mobile app, which allows them to select the pickup point — two first-lane pick-up spots at the exit gates of platform no. 13 and 18, and the main entrance of CSMT, said a Meru spokesperson.

"Now, railway travellers will have the option of choosing the AC sedan cab service, readily available at CSMT," said Abhay Pratap Singh, Mumbai Meru head. The minimum fare for AC sedan cabs from CSMT is R99, announced the company.

