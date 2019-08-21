Youth dies after being hit by cluster bus, driver arrested in New Delhi

crime

New Delhi: A cluster bus driver allegedly mowed down a 20-year-old youth identified as Aman Kumar at Shahjahan Road in New Delhi on Wednesday. According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered at the Tughlak Road police station, the deceased Kumar was a resident of Khan Market area. He died after a speeding cluster bus hit him at 7.38 p.m. on Monday. The bus driver, Balwant Singh (42), was arrested from the spot.

The FIR stated that a cluster bus which was rash and recklessly driven was coming from India Gate on to Shahjahan Road which hit a person riding a scooter. The scooter rider got injured and he was rushed to a nearby hospital by a passerby in a car.

A senior police official told news agency IANS, "A police team reached the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after receiving a police control room (PCR) call where the doctors told the police that the victim, Aman, succumbed to his injuries during treatment." The official added that a case under section 279/304-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered and the accused driver was arrested. "New Delhi district's police crime team also inspected the spot and seized the bus," said the police official.

