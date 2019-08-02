Youth falls off while trying to click selfie in Lonavla, rescued
A 27-year-old man fell off as he was trying to click a selfie in Lonavla. He was rescued by the Pune rural police
A 27-year-old youth who went to click a selfie and a picture of nature fell down 100 feet down a steep slope.
The team of Pune rural police along with local residents rushed to the spot and rescued Nilesh Bhagwat (27).
According to police, "Our police staff received the call that there are continuous rains and fog. Our police constables Bhushan Kuwar, Mayur Abnave and Hanumant Shinde rushed to the spot. With the help of a trekking rope, Kuwar got down and brought Nilesh up safely."
