Along with them, former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP – Sharad Pawar faction) corporator from Thane, Babaji Patil, also switched over to Shiv Sena. The ceremony was attended by MP Shrikant Shinde, MLA Rajesh More and party secretary Ram Repale

In a political boost ahead of local body elections, two former corporators of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) from Kalyan-Dombivli on Monday joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Monday.

In a political boost ahead of local body elections, two former corporators of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) from Kalyan-Dombivli on Monday joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Monday.

Former MNS corporatos Rajan Marathe and Jyoti Marathe joined Shinde, the Shiv Sena said in a statement, adding that their induction took place in Thane in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde.

Along with them, former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP – Sharad Pawar faction) corporator from Thane, Babaji Patil, also switched over to Shiv Sena. The ceremony was attended by MP Shrikant Shinde, MLA Rajesh More and party secretary Ram Repale.

Speaking at the event, deputy CM Shinde said, “Dr Shrikant Shinde has carried out several people-oriented works in Kalyan constituency. Both Kalyan-Dombivli and Thane have witnessed steady development, and more public representatives are joining us due to this progress. The Mahayuti alliance will secure victory in the coming local body polls.”

Several grassroots leaders and workers also crossed over to Shiv Sena, including former deputy city president Kishor Koshimbkar, Suresh Marathe, Ravindra Bobde, Sanjay Tawde, Ketan Khanvilkar and Sudhir Thorat, along with hundreds of party workers.

Meanwhile, on the orders of MNS chief Raj Thackeray, party leaders from Konkan Vaibhav Khedekar, Avinash Soundalkar, Santosh Nalavade and Subodh Jadhav have been expelled from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) by senior leaders Avinash Jadhav and Sandeep Deshpande.

Shiv Sena (UBT) "will not" participate in JPC on 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, says MP Sanjay Raut

Amid the ongoing debate over the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Shiv Sena (UBT) announced on Monday that it will not participate in the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The information on Shiv Sena (UBT) not participating in the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, was addressed by Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut.

While posting on social media platform X, Shiv Sena UBT MP alleged that the Centre is "pushing" this bill to "bulldoze democracy and elected governments."

The social media post uploaded by MP Sanjay Raut asserted that "the Modi government is pushing the 130th Constitutional Amendment to bulldoze democracy & people's elected government." The JPC formed to review this bill is a mere stunt. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray clarifies that Shiv Sena will not participate in such a JPC."