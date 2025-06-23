"Every rupee allocated for development must reach the common people, and in this regard, the work of the Parliament’s Estimates Committee plays a very effective role," said Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

The two-day conference began on Monday at the Vidhan Bhavan. Pic/ Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's Office

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde delivered a speech on Monday at the inauguration of the National Conference of Estimates Committees representing Parliament and several State Legislatures.

"Every rupee allocated for development must reach the common people, and in this regard, the work of the Parliament’s Estimates Committee plays a very effective role," said Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The two-day conference began on Monday at the Vidhan Bhavan.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Singh, Legislative Council Chairman Prof Ram Shinde, Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Dr Neelam Gorhe, Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Anna Bansode, Lok Sabha Estimates Committee Chairman Dr Sanjay Jaiswal, and Maharashtra Legislature Estimates Committee Chairman Arjun Khotkar were present.

In his speech, Deputy Chief Minister Shinde stated that the welfare of the poor is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s top agenda and he often emphasises that every rupee must reach the needy. Estimates Committees play a very important role from this perspective as they ensure administrative efficiency, financial prudence, and transparency. This is an era of “Amrit Kaal,” and the country’s progress is moving at double the pace.

He further noted that Parliamentary Committees are like mini-parliaments or mini-legislatures, they reflect the spirit of democracy. Financial responsibility and transparency are vital pillars of democracy, and the Estimates Committee is an extremely capable and effective parliamentary medium.

He stressed that while there are several proposals and allocations in the budget, it is important to monitor whether they are being implemented effectively and within the given timeframe. This responsibility lies with the Estimates Committees. Highlighting the “Majhi Ladki Bahin” scheme, he added that when he became Chief Minister of Maharashtra, he launched several welfare schemes alongside development. Before starting the Ladki Bahin scheme, all RBI guidelines, budgetary provisions, and FRBM Act stipulations were taken into account, ensuring that such initiatives truly serve the larger public interest.

Deputy Chief Minister Shinde also noted that in the past 11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure, the benchmark for transparency in governance has been raised, making the Estimates Committee’s work somewhat easier. However, while it is important to be cautious and disciplined at the financial level, fulfilling the expectations of the people who elect the government is equally crucial. Finally, he concluded by stating that any democratic government ultimately exists for the people.