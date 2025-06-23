This comes after Rahul Gandhi criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the effectiveness of the "Make in India." He emphasised that India's economic growth is not inclusive, with wealth concentrated in the hands of a few billionaires while farmers, labourers, and the middle-class struggle

Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic

Listen to this article Rahul Gandhi lacks knowledge about India's economic progress and the "Make in India" initiative, says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis x 00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying he lacks knowledge about India's economic progress and the "Make in India" initiative. Fadnavis accused Gandhi of being uninformed about India's manufacturing sector and economic growth, reported news agency ANI.

He credited PM Modi with transforming India's economy, citing its rise to the 5th largest economy globally. "Rahul Gandhi does not know Make in India, he does not know what is manufactured in our country. He may not even know that India's economy was at the 11th rank during their government, and PM Modi made India the 4th largest economy in 10 years. We will become the 3rd largest economy in the next two years. Rahul Gandhi should do some homework," said Fadnavis, reported ANI.

This comes after Rahul Gandhi criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the effectiveness of the "Make in India." He emphasised that India's economic growth is not inclusive, with wealth concentrated in the hands of a few billionaires while farmers, labourers, and the middle-class struggle.

Rahul Gandhi called for economic reforms, advocating for an economy that works for every Indian, not just a few capitalists and pointed out declining sales of two-wheelers, cars, and mobile phones as evidence of economic struggles faced by common Indians.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi shared a video and wrote, "Make in India" promised a factory boom. So why is manufacturing at record lows, youth unemployment at record highs, and why have imports from China more than doubled? Modi ji has mastered the art of slogans, not solutions. Since 2014, manufacturing has fallen to 14 per cent of our economy."

He highlighted the challenges faced by India's youth, sharing in a post that he met two talented young men, Shivam and Saif, in Nehru Place, New Delhi, who remain unable to fulfil their potential.

He criticised the country's current economic model and said, "In Nehru Place, New Delhi, I met Shivam and Saif - bright, skilled, full of promise - yet denied the opportunity to fulfil it. The truth is stark: we assemble, we import, but we don't build. China profits."

He said that Prime Minister Modi has no new ideas and has given up on growing India's industries. He added that even the important PLI scheme is being quietly stopped.

Gandhi called for big changes to help Indian producers with honest reforms and financial support, warning that if India doesn't build its industries, it will keep buying from other countries.

"With no new ideas, Modi ji has surrendered. Even the much-hyped PLI scheme is now being quietly rolled back. India needs a fundamental shift - one that empowers lakhs of producers through honest reforms and financial support. We must stop being a market for others. If we don't build here, we'll keep buying from those who do. The clock is ticking," the post read.

(With inputs from ANI)