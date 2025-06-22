A high-level meeting on the highways connecting Nashik was held in the presence of Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, a release from the CM's Office stated. Given the large influx of devotees expected to attend the mega religious congregation, Gadkari has given in-principle approval for the construction

CM Devendra Fadnavis, along with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, chaired a review meeting regarding road development works for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. Pic/X

All the roads leading to Nashik will be upgraded ahead of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday.

A high-level meeting on the highways connecting Nashik was held in the presence of Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, a release from the CM's Office stated.

Given the large influx of devotees expected to attend the mega religious congregation, Gadkari has given in-principle approval for the construction and upgradation of key roads in and around Nashik through his ministry, the release stated, according to PTI.

The Simhastha Kumbh Mela will commence on October 31 next year, with the ceremonial ‘Dhwajarohan (flag hoisting)’ at Trimbakeshwar and Ramkund in Nashik. The flag will be lowered on July 24, 2028, marking the conclusion of the religious event that is held once every 12 years.

Citing the growing faith among devotees and the anticipated increase in footfall during the Kumbh Mela, the CM had earlier requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Central assistance to improve the road infrastructure in Nashik, the release stated.

Following this request, a detailed meeting was convened at the CMO in Nagpur with Gadkari and other senior state officials. A series of key decisions were taken regarding road connectivity and traffic management for the event, reported PTI.

Nashik is linked to other regions via eight major routes, including those from Mumbai, Palghar, Pune, Ahilyanagar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dhule and the neighbouring state of Gujarat. The CMO said these roads will be crucial in handling the traffic load during the Kumbh Mela.

In addition to the highways, the condition of the internal roads in and around Nashik, especially those connecting to national highways, was also reviewed during the meeting.

Gadkari has reportedly extended in-principle approval for most of the proposed projects, and it was decided that the requisite funds for these roadworks would be allocated shortly, the CMO said.

Fadnavis said the planned expansion of the road network would help manage the anticipated spike in traffic during the Kumbh Mela and provide a safer and more convenient travel experience for devotees.

Among the approved projects is the Nashik Ring Road, which will serve to ease congestion within the city. Additionally, it was decided to widen the Nashik–Trimbakeshwar road into a six-lane carriageway to accommodate the heavy pilgrim traffic, reported PTI.

To further ensure smoother intra-city traffic movement, infrastructure at Nashik’s Dwarka Circle will be upgraded. Drawing parallels to Navi Mumbai’s Kalamboli Junction, officials said Dwarka Circle would be developed in two phases—one to be completed ahead of the Kumbh Mela and the other after its conclusion, the release added.

