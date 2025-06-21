The Alandi town in Pune district of Maharashtra, which houses a temple of poet-saint Dnyaneshwar, is one of the places from which processions of 'warkaris' or pilgrims set out for the Vitthal temple in Pandharpur every year

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis (above) has directed the removal of reservation of land for abattoir shown in the Development Plan of Alandi. File Pic

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said slaughterhouses will not be allowed to come up in the temple town of Alandi in Pune district, reported the PTI.

The town, which houses a temple of poet-saint Dnyaneshwar, is one of the places from which processions of 'warkaris' or pilgrims set out for the Vitthal temple in Pandharpur every year.

CM Fadnavis has directed the removal of reservation of land for abattoir shown in the Development Plan of Alandi.

He announced the decision while speaking at 'Warkari Bhakti Yoga' event in Pune.

"No slaughterhouses will be allowed in the town under any circumstances," the chief minister said, according to the PTI.

He also assured that proper systems are in place to manage water discharge from dams in Western Maharashtra districts of Kolhapur and Sangli so as to avoid floods.

"We have established clear protocols about for what purpose water should be released from dams, and when it should be stopped. There's good coordination with neighbouring states to ensure effective dam water management. Our engineers have been deployed in these states for better coordination during the monsoon," CM Fadnavis said, as per the PTI.

Yoga holds key to happy life, says Fadnavis

Meanwhile, CM Fadnavis on Saturday said that yoga is India's culture and tradition, and it holds the key to a happy life by rejuvenating body and soul, the news agency reported.

Speaking at a "bhakti yoga" event in Pune, CM Fadnavis said that the world has accepted the ancient practice, which is known for its wellness and healing power.

PM Modi had introduced the proposal in the UN for an international yoga day, and now, it is the 11th year.

He further said that 'warkaris' or devotees of Lord Vitthal, who reached Pune with annual 'palkhi' (palanquin) processions of Sant Tukaram Maharaj and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj, were also practising yoga at their camps.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who participated in an event in Mumbai, said children and youngsters must be inculcated with the practice of yoga to avoid addictions and lead a stress-free life.

Speaking to reporters after participating in the "Yoga by the Bay' event at Marine Drive, Shinde said yoga is India's ancient culture, and thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts, June 21 is celebrated as International Yoga Day.

The theme for the 11th International Yoga Day is "one earth, one health", he said.

He said yoga should be inculcated in the younger generation right from childhood so that they don't get addicted to anything else other than the ancient practice, the PTI reported on Saturday.

(with PTI inputs)