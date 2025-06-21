"The presence of Indian Naval warships at anchorage enhanced the picturesque setting made the session a visual delight. Their involvement also contributed towards setting a Guinness World Record for the largest single gathering for a yoga session," an official statement said

The Indian Navy on Saturday joined the nation in celebrating the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) with great spirit and dedication.

According to an official statement issued by the Defence PRO, this year’s flagship event, Yoga Sangam, took place at the scenic RK Beach in Visakhapatnam and was graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from nearly 10,000 naval personnel, creating a grand atmosphere of unity and wellness, it said.

"The presence of Indian Naval warships at anchorage enhanced the picturesque setting made the session a visual delight. Their involvement also contributed towards setting a Guinness World Record for the largest single gathering for a yoga session," the official statement said.

The statement further said that Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, along with Shashi Tripathi, President of Navy Welfare & Wellness Association (NWWA), led the naval contingent. The presence of Indian Naval warships at anchorage enhanced the picturesque setting, making the session a visual delight. Their involvement also contributed towards setting a Guinness World Record for the largest single gathering for a yoga session.

Marking a decade of yoga celebrations, the Indian Navy observed the 11th IDY under the theme “Yoga for One Earth, One Health”. The Navy held yoga sessions at all its stations – on land, at sea, and even at foreign ports. Around 50,000 participants, including naval personnel, defence civilians, and their families, took part in these sessions, it said.

"Indian Naval warships deployed in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) also hosted yoga sessions at sea and at international ports such as Mauritius, Oman, Malaysia, and Indonesia, spreading the message of health and harmony globally. Trainees from friendly foreign navies joined these events with great enthusiasm," the statement said.

It further said that NWWA played a vital role in leading yoga activities for the families of naval personnel and defence civilians, encouraging the adoption of yoga as a daily habit.

Over the past 10 days, the Indian Navy conducted various yoga-related programmes, reflecting the collective spirit and dedication towards the vision of “One Earth, One Health”, the statement said.