The theme for the International Day of Yoga, oberseved annually on June 21, is 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health'. Recognising the power of yoga in promoting physical and mental well-being, daily sessions of the ancient Indian practice are being conducted from June 11 as run-up to International Yoga Day 2025

As part of the celebrations, Common Yoga Protocol sessions are being conducted at various locations - onboard ships in harbour and at sea, beaches, parade grounds, aircraft hangars, parks etc. Pic/Defence PRO

Listen to this article Indian Navy gears up for 11th International Day of Yoga; to mark the occasion on board warships x 00:00

The Indian Navy will celebrate the International Yoga Day onboard warships at sea and in harbour including ships in foreign waters/ ports, as well as in naval stations across the country on Saturday morning.

The theme for the International Day of Yoga, oberseved annually on June 21, is 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health'.

Recognising the power of yoga in promoting physical and mental well-being, daily sessions of the ancient Indian practice are being conducted from June 11 as run-up to International Yoga Day 2025.

As part of the celebrations, Common Yoga Protocol sessions are being conducted at various locations - onboard ships in harbour and at sea, beaches, parade grounds, aircraft hangars, parks etc.

Naval personnel along with families, defence civilians and foreign trainees have been encouraged to proactively participate in International Yoga Day 2025 activities.

The naval community is participating in ‘Yoga Maha Kumbh’ activities and utilising Namaste Yoga app and virtual yoga sessions by Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga.

Yoga related quizzes, poster making, drawing competitions and lectures by Yoga experts for adopting Yoga as a way of life are being organised and inculcate Yoga as a life changing enabler.

Stealth frigate INS Teg arrives in Mauritius, to host joint yoga session on board on 21 June

Indian stealth frigate INS Teg has arrived in Port Louis, the capital of Mauritius, and will take part in several engagements, including a yoga session on board on Saturday, to mark the International Day of Yoga 2025, reported PTI.

The stealth frigate, currently on an operational deployment to the south-western Indian Ocean Region, will undertake joint surveillance of the Mauritian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) alongside Mauritius' National Coast Guard (NCG) ships and aircraft. It will also participate in a range of professional and social interactions, the Ministry of Defence said on Friday.

“This visit reaffirms India's commitment towards ensuring the safety of the global commons and to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing,” the ministry said in a statement.

It added that the visit “reinforces the Indian Navy's shared commitment towards cooperative maritime security in the region.”

The International Day of Yoga will be commemorated during the port call with a “joint yoga session onboard,” involving personnel from the Indian Navy, the Mauritius NCG, and members of the Indian diaspora, reported PTI.

INS Teg, part of the Indian Navy’s Western Fleet, was commissioned on 27 April 2012.

(With PTI inputs)