Shiv Sena (UBT) announced it will boycott the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) reviewing the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025. MP Sanjay Raut alleged the bill is an attempt by the Centre to “bulldoze democracy,” while Union Home Minister Amit Shah defended it, stating it ensures constitutional morality

Amid the ongoing debate over the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Shiv Sena UBT announced on Monday that it will not participate in the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The information on Shiv Sena (UBT) not participating in the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, was addressed by Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut.

While posting on social media platform X, Shiv Sena UBT MP alleged that the Centre is "pushing" this bill to "bulldoze democracy and elected governments."

The social media post uploaded by MP Raut asserted that "the Modi government is pushing the 130th Constitutional Amendment to bulldoze democracy & people's elected government." The JPC formed to review this bill is a mere stunt. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray clarifies that Shiv Sena will not participate in such a JPC. #DemocracyUnderThreat."

The Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, proposes the automatic removal of the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and Ministers if they are arrested and detained for 30 consecutive days on charges punishable by five years or more imprisonment.

As reported by news agency ANI, the bill has been referred to a JPC for detailed scrutiny, comprising 31 members from both houses of Parliament. The committee will examine the bill and provide recommendations before it is put to a vote.

While highlighting more information about the bill to the media, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed confidence that the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, will be passed, despite the opposition's fierce criticism.

Amit Shah defended the bill, stating it's aimed at upholding "constitutional morality" and public trust, emphasising that the bill would apply equally to all leaders, including those from the ruling party.

The Union Home Minister has also asserted that, "I am sure it will be passed. There will be many people in the Congress party and in the opposition who will support morality and maintain the moral ground...," as cited by news agency ANI.

Amit Shah, while talking about the 130th Amendment Bill, further added that, "The Prime Minister himself has included the post of PM in this... Earlier, Indira Gandhi had brought the 39th amendment (of protecting the President, VP, PM, and Speaker from judicial review by Indian courts)... Narendra Modi ji has brought a constitutional amendment against himself that if the Prime Minister goes to jail, he will have to resign...," as per news agency ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)