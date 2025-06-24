Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut lashed out at the Maharashtra government over its language policy, calling the Hindi push in schools an insult to Marathi. He accused cabinet ministers and celebrities of hypocrisy and silence on the issue. Raut questioned why Marathi promotion was never prioritized and warned against the imposition of Hindi

Sanjay Raut. Image/File Pic

With all the political tensions that have been going on related to the Marathi language in Maharashtra, a row over the three-language formula, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday stated disbelief in the ruling party around the language row. Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut claimed that the Maharashtra government's move to hold a series of meetings on the issue was an "insult" to the Marathi language.

Talking to reporters, The Rajya Sabha MP Raut also questioned the "silence" of prominent Marathi literature. He also mentioned figures and celebrities and claimed many of them were not vocal on the issue due to their association with the government.

As reported by PTI, Raut also went on to say that “children of several cabinet ministers and literary personalities studied in English-medium schools; hence, they have no moral right to speak about conserving the Marathi language.

The state government last week issued an amended order, stating Hindi will generally be taught as the third language to students in Marathi and English medium schools from Classes 1 to 5, leading to a controversy.

The Maharashtra government had maintained that Hindi would not be compulsory but mandated consent of at least 20 students per grade in a school for studying any Indian language other than Hindi, as per PTI.

Earlier on Monday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also held a meeting and said a final decision on the three-language formula will be taken only after consultations with all stakeholders, including litterateurs, language experts and political leaders.

However, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut criticised the government over its policy and meetings on the issue.

"There is no need to force the learning of Hindi in Maharashtra. Why is CM Devendra Fadnavis insisting on it? He is doing something else under this guise," the Sena (UBT) leader claimed.

He also alleged "Did the CM and DCM ever hold meetings for the promotion of Marathi? Fadnavis and Shinde are enemies of Maharashtra.”

The Rajya Sabha member further targeted Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over the row, asking that "Hindi is not mandatory in Gujarat. Does Dy CM Eknath Shinde have the courage to ask the BJP why Hindi is not being forced there like in Maharashtra?"

Furthermore, Sanjay Raut also took a dig at Marathi celebrities. Sanjay Raut said that “actor Prakash Raj from the South has taken a clear stand against the imposition of Hindi under the three-language policy.

"Where is Nana Patekar? Where is Prashant Damle? Where is Madhuri Dixit? Where are our Marathi cricketers? Marathi people have supported and celebrated their achievements, but when it comes to the Marathi language being attacked, they remain silent."

Taking aim at the ruling party's leadership, Raut has seriously questioned their commitment to the Marathi language.

He concluded by saying "My own children studied in Marathi-medium schools. But most cabinet ministers and literary figures have admitted their children to English-medium schools. They have no moral right to speak about conserving the Marathi language."

(With PTI Inputs)