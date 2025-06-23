On Monday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Minister Bhuse and other senior officials of the School Education Department, held a closed-door meeting at Varsha (the official residence of the Chief Minister)

CM Devendra Fadnavis on Monday chaired a meeting on three-language policy. File Pic

The Maharashtra government will take a decision on the three-language policy only after consulting Marathi scholars, political party leaders, and other concerned organisations.

School Education Minister Dada Bhuse, speaking to the media, stated, "We will meet all stakeholders and explain the reason behind the introduction of this policy. While explaining our stance, we will also take suggestions and feedback from the concerned stakeholders," the minister said.

It was in this meeting that the decision was taken to meet all stakeholders and explain the reasons and logic behind the introduction of the policy to all those who are opposing or have objections to the same.

"A final decision regarding the three-language formula will be taken only after discussions with writers, language experts, political leaders, and all other concerned stakeholders," said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

In April, the government had issued a Government Resolution stating that under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, education in Maharashtra would follow a three-language format with Hindi as the third language. However, following backlash from the opposition — especially the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Uddhav Thackeray-headed Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and noted Marathi poets, writers, education reformists, the Marathi Study Circle, and other organisations working for the cause and promotion of the Marathi language — the government issued a new order stating that Hindi is not mandatory but optional.

Still, those opposing the decision alleged that the government is making an attempt to sideline Marathi and escalated their protest on the grounds that the decision gives a backdoor push to Hindi. Everyone opposing the move shares one common concern — "Why burden children from Class 1 to 5 with a three-language syllabus?"

With protests over the Hindi language growing each day, Fadnavis called a meeting with colleagues and department officials to take stock of the situation.

As per the NEP, two of the three languages should be native to India, and a regional tongue is mandatory. This means students from Class 1 to 5 across the state will have to take up Marathi (regional language), English (as it is an international language of communication), and Hindi or any other Indian state language.

MNS Raj Thackeray questioned why Hindi has not been introduced in Gujarat — the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah — and why it is being mandated in Maharashtra. Echoing similar views, Uddhav Thackeray warned of a stern protest if any attempt is made to sideline Marathi and impose Hindi.