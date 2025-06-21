Breaking News
Mumbai’s lake stock jumps by 12 per cent in 24 hours after heavy rainfall on Thursday
Patchwork on Rs 18,000cr sea bridge sparks public trust concerns
Mumbai rains: Deonar residents slam BMC over unfinished sewage work, hazardous roads worsen in monsoon
Mumbai police bust international sex trafficking racket; 8 arrested
Shah vs Sena (UBT): Home Minister praises Mahayuti’s work in Mumbai
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Eknath Shindes Shiv Sena mocks Uddhav with cartoon reignites Shiv Sena feud ahead of BMC polls

Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena mocks Uddhav with cartoon, reignites Shiv Sena feud ahead of BMC polls

Updated on: 21 June,2025 07:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

A cartoon by Shinde’s Shiv Sena mocked Uddhav Thackeray’s “kill me” remark, showing him reliant on NCP (SP) and Congress. The feud between Sena factions escalates ahead of BMC polls. Shinde Sena ridicules Uddhav’s ‘kill me’ speech with cartoon showing him on crutches and oxygen support

Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena mocks Uddhav with cartoon, reignites Shiv Sena feud ahead of BMC polls

Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief

Listen to this article
Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena mocks Uddhav with cartoon, reignites Shiv Sena feud ahead of BMC polls
x
00:00

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Friday mocked Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray over his “come on, kill me” remark with a cartoon that depicted him as struggling to stand firmly with the support of NCP (SP)’s crutch and Congress’s oxygen support. 

The ruling party shared the cartoon on its official social media handles. The cartoon portrays Uddhav Thackeray standing with shaky legs with the support of a crutch of Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SP) and carrying an oxygen cylinder of Congress with a ventilator mask on.


The cartoon seeks to convey the message that the former chief minister’s political existence depends on the NCP (SP) and the Congress as he has distanced himself from the undivided Shiv Sena’s principles of Hindutva for the sake of power.


Thackeray and Shinde on Thursday addressed rallies of their parties in Mumbai to celebrate the 59th foundation day of Shiv Sena, founded by Uddhav’s father Bal Thackeray in 1966. Recalling the famous dialogue from “Prahaar”, Thackeray dared the opposition, saying, “Like Nana Patekar in the film, I am standing before these traitors and telling them, Come on, kill me.”

“But if you dare attack me, come along with an ambulance like in the film,” Thackeray said.

Addressing the rally later, Deputy Chief Minister Shinde countered, saying, “Mere talk is not enough. You need strength in your wrists.” He taunted Thackeray, saying he did not want to kill someone who was “already finished”.

Shiv Sena’s cartoon is being viewed as an attempt to further ridicule Thackeray.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, when asked about Shinde’s remarks, said, “Unlike Shinde who is helpless without BJP, self-respecting people will prefer death. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has turned Shinde into a doormat.” “Shinde is surviving on the oxygen electronic voting machines (EVMs). We have taken note of his comment made against Uddhav ji and it will be responded to in equal measure,” he said. 

Further, Raut rejected speculations that Raj Thackeray was not keen on an alliance and only Uddhav was seen as eager for an alliance. “The issue is serious. The Marathi ‘asmita’ (pride), Mumbai and Maharashtra’s interests are at stake. Both Uddhav and Raj Thackeray will discuss and handle the future course,” he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

uddhav thackeray Shiv Sena nationalist congress party congress mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK