Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Friday mocked Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray over his “come on, kill me” remark with a cartoon that depicted him as struggling to stand firmly with the support of NCP (SP)’s crutch and Congress’s oxygen support.

The ruling party shared the cartoon on its official social media handles. The cartoon portrays Uddhav Thackeray standing with shaky legs with the support of a crutch of Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SP) and carrying an oxygen cylinder of Congress with a ventilator mask on.

The cartoon seeks to convey the message that the former chief minister’s political existence depends on the NCP (SP) and the Congress as he has distanced himself from the undivided Shiv Sena’s principles of Hindutva for the sake of power.

Thackeray and Shinde on Thursday addressed rallies of their parties in Mumbai to celebrate the 59th foundation day of Shiv Sena, founded by Uddhav’s father Bal Thackeray in 1966. Recalling the famous dialogue from “Prahaar”, Thackeray dared the opposition, saying, “Like Nana Patekar in the film, I am standing before these traitors and telling them, Come on, kill me.”

“But if you dare attack me, come along with an ambulance like in the film,” Thackeray said.

Addressing the rally later, Deputy Chief Minister Shinde countered, saying, “Mere talk is not enough. You need strength in your wrists.” He taunted Thackeray, saying he did not want to kill someone who was “already finished”.

Shiv Sena’s cartoon is being viewed as an attempt to further ridicule Thackeray.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, when asked about Shinde’s remarks, said, “Unlike Shinde who is helpless without BJP, self-respecting people will prefer death. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has turned Shinde into a doormat.” “Shinde is surviving on the oxygen electronic voting machines (EVMs). We have taken note of his comment made against Uddhav ji and it will be responded to in equal measure,” he said.

Further, Raut rejected speculations that Raj Thackeray was not keen on an alliance and only Uddhav was seen as eager for an alliance. “The issue is serious. The Marathi ‘asmita’ (pride), Mumbai and Maharashtra’s interests are at stake. Both Uddhav and Raj Thackeray will discuss and handle the future course,” he said.

