NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar. File Pic

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said on Friday that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners will hold talks on jointly contesting the upcoming civic elections in Maharashtra.

Speaking to reporters in Baramati, Pawar added that with the Supreme Court directing municipal elections to be conducted, the process would soon get underway.

"Though we have not yet held discussions with the Congress, our party, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), the Shetkari Kamgar Paksh, and other parties will come together and explore the possibility of contesting the polls together. A final decision will be taken, as we wish to fight the polls together," Sharad Pawar stated, reported news agency PTI.

Asked whether the MVA would jointly contest the civic polls in Mumbai, he said no such discussion has taken place so far.

"Among us, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) has a strong base in Mumbai, and their opinion will be taken into consideration," he added. The Bal Thackeray-founded undivided Shiv Sena had controlled the cash-rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for more than two decades before it came under administrator rule a few years ago, reported PTI.

After last year's assembly elections, in which the MVA could win only 46 of the state's 288 seats, the upcoming local body polls are expected to be another high-stakes contest.

Responding to a query concerning Hindi as a third language in Maharashtra, Pawar said it should not be made mandatory.

"It should remain optional. Those who want to choose Hindi can opt for it. Just because 50 to 60 per cent of the population speaks Hindi, the language cannot be made compulsory for everyone," he said, reported PTI.

Opposition parties have accused the BJP of trying to impose Hindi in Maharashtra through "deception" to wipe out the Marathi language and culture after the state government recently issued an order making Hindi, generally, the third language for students of Classes 1 to 5 in English and Marathi medium schools.

