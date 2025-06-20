The Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister hit out at the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and stated that in 2014, Shiv Sena contested 282 seats and had a strike rate of 22 per cent; however, the party ended up winning 60 out of 80 seats in the 2024 elections. Shinde said whatever, the seats Shiv Sena (UBT) won were because of Congress's "mercy"

The Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister hit out at the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and stated that in 2014, Shiv Sena contested 282 seats and had a strike rate of 22 per cent. File Pic

Listen to this article "Loud voice of Marathi people means Shiv Sena": Eknath Shinde lauds party's progress, slams Uddhav Thackeray x 00:00

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde praised Shiv Sena's growth, calling it the “loud voice” of Marathi people.

Speaking at a Mumbai event on Shiv Sena’s Foundation Day, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde noted that despite numerous challenges over its 59-year history, the party continues to thrive like a banyan tree, reported news agency ANI.

"This rally is based on Balasaheb's ideas. The other one is about people who are greedy for power. The loud voice of Marathi people means Shiv Sena, Shiv Sena means self-respect, pride, bow and arrow, and our life. In 59 years, Shiv Sena has faced many challenges. The banyan tree of Balasaheb's ideas kept growing; this Shiv Sena is increasing nationwide. Yesterday, the heads of seven states came. Shiv Sena is growing. Many people have to join Shiv Sena", the Maharashtra Deputy CM said, reported news agency ANI.

The Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister hit out at the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and stated that in 2014, Shiv Sena contested 282 seats and had a strike rate of 22 per cent; however, the party ended up winning 60 out of 80 seats in the 2024 elections. Shinde said whatever, the seats Shiv Sena (UBT) won were because of Congress's "mercy".

"In 2014, Shiv Sena contested 282 seats and had a strike rate of 22 per cent. In 2024, it contested 80 seats and won 60 seats. They did not even get 1/3 of the votes of our Shiv Sena. The seats it won were at the mercy of Congress", Eknath Shinde added, reported news agency ANI.

Slamming Uddhav Thackeray, Eknath Shinde stated that his "arrogance" is leading him to "destruction." Shinde said that Maharashtra has never seen such a "treacherous person" and alleged that he betrayed Balasaheb Thackeray's " ideas," reported ANI.

"Arrogance is leading them to destruction. Maharashtra is witness to this. We know who committed the sin of tying Congress around their neck. He was helpless for power and tied his head around his waist. He betrayed Balasaheb's ideas. Maharashtra has never seen such a treacherous person", Eknath Shinde added, reported ANI.

(With ANI inputs)