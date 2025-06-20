Speaking to reporters here, Tharoor said that the Congress party, its values, and its workers were very dear to him.

Congress leader and Member of Parliament (MP) Shashi Tharoor on Thursday said that he has differences of opinion with some in the party leadership, but he is not going to talk about them in view of the bypoll in Nilambur constituency.

Speaking to reporters here, Tharoor said that the Congress party, its values, and its workers were very dear to him. He said that he has worked closely with the party workers for 16 years and sees them as close friends and brothers.

“However, I do have differences of opinion with some in the Congress leadership. You know what I am talking about, as some of those issues are there in the public domain and have been reported by you (media),” Tharoor said.

He did not clarify whether his differences of opinion were with the national or state leadership. When asked why he was not part of the bypoll campaign, Tharoor said that he was not invited for it as was the practice during the other byelections, including the one in Wayanad held last year.

“I do not go where I am not invited,” he said, but added that he wants the party workers’ campaign efforts to bear fruit and the UDF candidate to win from Nilambur.

