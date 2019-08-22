YouTube to help Maharashtra Board (MIEB) schools to integrate technology in the teaching-learning process

national

MIEB - the ambitious project of Maharashtra state government to give international standard education to government school children with specially designed and expertly developed curriculum has started its academic year

This image has been used for representational purposes only

YouTube to help 81 schools affiliated to Maharashtra International Education Board (MIEB) to integrate technology in the teaching-learning process, especially through educational and academic videos. The Director YouTube Content Partnerships Satya Raghavan declared on Thursday as he was talking at the 'Forward Maharashtra - A future of Learning Summit' presented by Google for Education in association with MIEB.

MIEB - the ambitious project of Maharashtra state government to give international standard education to government school children with specially designed and expertly developed curriculum has started its academic year with 81 schools. Considering the forward approach that the newly formed board holds, a summit was held at the Nehru Centre on Thursday in order to discuss the integration of technology in education with panel discussions on topics such as 'future of classrooms', 'The past, present and future learning' among all. Hundreds of teachers from the government as well as private schools attended the summit to understand the use of technology for effecting teaching and learning.

Raghavan was speaking about YouTube in Education while showcasing how much of the integration is already done several academic and educational videos already being uploaded on YouTube with a huge number of followers. "It is a platform that can enhance the process of teaching to make learning more effective. It is not only about creating videos all the time to upload on channels but also about collating and curating data from other existing videos to further the discussion among students so that learning can be made more interactive. We will extend our support to all MIEB schools to integrate themselves with YouTube by having their own channels, their teachers' videos among all. The challenge here would be more about sustaining the practice than starting it and this is where our experts can guide," said Raghavan while adding that there could be workshops or training sessions in order to able MIEB schools and their teachers to bring in YouTube in making teaching more efficient. The one day summit received a huge response from teachers from different backgrounds of schools wanting to know effective and efficient use of technology in learning when it has become an integral part of human lives in today's time.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates