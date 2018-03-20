Yuki Bhambri advances in Miami qualifiers, Ramkumar Ramanathan ousted

Yuki, who qualified for the Indian Wells Masters and went on to scalp world number 12 Lucas Puille



Yuki Bhambri

Continuing his imperious form, Yuki Bhambri crushed Argentina's Renzo Olivo in straight sets to move into the final round of the ATP Miami Masters qualifiers but Ramkumar Ramanathan was ousted from the high-profile tournament. Yuki, who qualified for the Indian Wells Masters and went on to scalp world number 12 Lucas Puille, dispatched Olivo 6-4 6-1 in the opening round of the USD 7,972,535 hard court event.

He next faces Sweden's Elias Ymer, ranked 133 and coached by Robin Soderling, the two-time French Open finalist. However, Ramkumar fell in the first round, losing 6-7(4) 4-6 to American Michael Mmoh.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever