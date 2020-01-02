Yusof Mutahar a doctor, model and actor all set to make a debut in Bollywood

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Yusof Mutahar is 29 years a qualified doctor from Perth, Australia. When he was young, he aspired to be a model and actor, hence when he was busy in pursuing his Medicine studies, he started working as a fitness model and soon got into the acting world as well. He started working as a model is part of several marketing and ad campaigns for brands like Calvin Klein, Champion, Ralph Lauren and Gucci to name a few. It was during the modelling assignments when he was spotted by filmmakers and those ways he entered into acting.

He has been an inspiration to many as he completed his studies in medicine and started practising the same apart from being a model and an actor. He knew the power of social media and used it smartly get into the field of modelling and acting. His Instagram page paid well to his efforts. In 2019, things changed and he got something big in his acting career. He got two foreign films making a formal entry into the acting world.

Thanks to his good network in the film industry like Bollywood, he bagged the roles in the said two films. He has been approached by a few big-time filmmakers from Bollywood and they are even considering him for their future ventures. Besides, he is competent in his field and remains the youngest medicine specialist who has passed out the prestigious exam General Practice exam (FRACGP). He is also an entrepreneur and has co-founded a cosmetic company in 2018 taking a plunge in this market with his company Dr Yusof Cosmetics. He is also into health and garment industry with his brand Dr Yusof Scrubs. About his personal life, he is married to have daughters... His net worth is USD 5 million (2019). He also into charity work and his NGO Dr Yusof Foundation. He intends to start contributing to his community being a responsible citizen.

