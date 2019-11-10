Yuvika Chaudhary, Kashmera Shah help trend #WeLoveCaptainArti!

The Bigg Boss 13 house has been through quite a lot the past week. It's sure been quite the whirlwind! The house saw wild card entrants as well as old contestants returning on the show, and also saw the first lady captain of the house take charge.

Arti Singh became the captain of the house and she has been quite an underdog this season. Arti has, in fact, been praised for the way she deals with tasks and other contestants in the Bigg Boss house.

Arti, as the captain, had people close to her turning their backs on her when she needed them, but she still powered through the week and proved that she deserved to be captain. Arti firmly stuck to her decisions, which were fair and just to everybody.

Fans, friends and viewers of Arti have loved this side of the Bigg Boss contestant. The audience has gone all out to make her trend on Twitter, too, with the hashtag #WeLoveCaptainArti.

Crossing more than around 11,000 tweets from her well-wishers and supporters, close friends and family like Kashmera Shah, Yuvika Chaudhary and a few others came out in support of the fans to help them successfully trend #WeLoveCaptainArti!

