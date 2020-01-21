Yuvna, Yuvraj clinch U-16 MSSA squash crowns

MSSA's inter-school squash champions with their gold medals at the Cricket Club of India on Saturday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Yuvna Gupta of Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) and Yuvraj Wadhwani of Bombay Scottish (Mahim) claimed top honours, recording contrasting victories to win the girls' and boys' U-16 crowns respectively in the MSSA inter-school squash tournament at the Cricket Club of India courts on Saturday.

In the girls' summit clash, top-seed Yuvna encountered a strong challenge from second seed Tiana Purasrampuria of Bombay Scottish (Mahim) before prevailing in five gruelling games 3-2.

Tiana begins well

Tiana started promisingly, taking the first game but No. 1 seed Yuvna bounced back to win the next two to take the lead. The fourth game was fiercely fought as the scores ran close before Tiana managed to win in extra points and force the decider.

In the fifth, Yuvna upped the ante and hit some fine winners to knock the fight out of Tiana to wrap up the contest sealing a hard-earned 8-11, 11-6, 11-5, 10-12, 11-4 win. In contrast, the boys' final was quite a tame affair as top seed Yuvraj called the shots against Sharan Punjabi of Campion (Cooperage) and coasted to a 11-8, 11-4, 11-9 win.

Easy wins for Priyaan, Ipsa

Meanwhile, Priyaan Thakker of Dr DY Patil International (Worli) clinched the boys' U-13 title, defeating Arvaan Motwane of Cathedral & John Connon 11-1, 11-6, 11-6 in

the final.

The girls' U-13 crown went to top seed Ipsa Mishra of JB Petit (Bandra), who cruised to an easy 11-6, 11-7, 11-5 win over Karina Phipps of Podar International (Santacruz).

Other final results

. Boys U-11: Agastya Bansal (Bombay Scottish, Mahim)

. Girls U-11: Diva Shah (DY Patil International, Worli)

. Boys U-9: Shresht Iyer (Navy Children School, Colaba)

. Girls U-9: Prisha Chopra(JB Petit, Bandra)

