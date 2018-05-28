Zaeden and Lost Stories to rock Tomorrowland

Sahil Sharma, aka Zaeden, and Lost Stories, comprising Prayag Mehta and Rishab Joshi, are thrilled to represent India at the coveted EDM festival, Tomorrowland, that kicks-off on July 20



Sahil Sharma, aka Zaeden, and Lost Stories, comprising Prayag Mehta and Rishab Joshi, are thrilled to represent India at the coveted EDM festival, Tomorrowland, that kicks-off on July 20. On the sidelines of their gig at VH1 Supersonic Takeover at Imagica last week, Zaeden and Lost Stories shared their excitement about travelling to Belgium for the 10-day-long festival.

"I feel proud to represent India at Tomorrowland with Lost Stories. I'll be premiering my songs with them, and also [collaborate with] Yves V. I have two releases this summer and can't wait to test the tunes there" says Zaeden. For Lost Stories, this will mark their third outing at the festival. "It's always amazing to play at Tomorrowland. We took a few months off to create new music, especially for this event," says Joshi.



Zaeden is looking at the festival as an opportunity to take his music to a global audience. But he says such platforms don't promise success. "They can't take your music to the next level for certain. A song's destiny depends on its quality. Marketing and distribution also play important roles in making it reach people," he signs off.

