Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl showcase a sweet gesture towards media

Nitin Kakkar's directorial Notebook stars Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bhal have showcased a sweet gesture towards media as they sent across handwritten notes to them. In sync with the film, the debutants themselves wrote notes which they sent across to the media, extending a sweet gesture.

The film will mark the acting debut of Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl. As the new poster dropped on the social media it has raised the excitement among the audience and the trailer of the film is all set to release on 22nd February. Notebook is a 2019 Bollywood romance-drama. The film has been shot extensively in the backdrops of Kashmir.

Zaheer Iqbal who hails from a non-filmy background happens to be the first member from his family to set his foot in Bollywood. Pranutan was a lawyer by profession but she was always aspired to be an actor, just like her grandmother and father Nutan, Manish Bahl, and hence she chose the acting profession.

Helmed by National Award winning director Nitin Kakkar produced by Salma Khan, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde. Notebook is all set to release in the theatre on 29th March 2019.

