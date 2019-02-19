Poster of Notebook opens a new page featuring Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan

bollywood

After sharing the first look of Notebook, now the makers have released an exciting poster of the film directed by National Award winner Nitin Kakkar and featuring newcomers Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan. The film will mark the acting debut of Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl. As the new poster dropped on the social media it has raised the excitement among the audience and the trailer of the film is all set to release on 22nd February.

Salman Khan Films and Cine1 Studios Took to social media to share the new poster of Notebook. The poster has shown the lead pair Zaheer and Pranutan looking away from each other in the backdrop of the opened notebook which depicts the thought of 'Two pages of the same Notebook'.

Sharing the poster Salman Khan Films and Cine1 Studios says, "Our #Notebook is about to open. Firdaus and Kabir are about to steal your hearts away, trailer out on 22nd February. @BeingSalmanKhan @pranutanbahl @iamzahero @nitinrkakkar @Cine1Studios @muradkhetani @ashwinvarde @TSeries"

Nitin Kakkar is all set to launch two new faces in his upcoming film Notebook Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan playing the characters of Kabir and Firdaus respectively. Notebook is a 2019 Bollywood romance-drama. The film has been shot extensively in the backdrops of Kashmir.

Zaheer Iqbal who hails from a non-filmy background happens to be the first member from his family to set his foot in Bollywood. Debutant actress Pranutan was a lawyer by profession but she was always aspired to be an actor and hence she chose the acting profession.

Helmed by National Award winning director Nitin Kakkar produced by Salma Khan, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde. Notebook is all set to release in the theatre on 29th March 2019.

