Pulwama terror attack aftermath: Salman Khan to replace Atif Aslam's songs in Notebook?

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) on Monday announced a ban on Pakistani artistes in the country, saying they will resort to strong action against anyone who collaborates with talent from Pakistan.

Salman Khan and Atif Aslam

Buzz is that Atif Aslam's tracks in Salman Khan's production, Notebook, starring newcomers, Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer, Iqbal, will be dropped. Atif Aslam had recorded two songs with composer Vishal Mishra, which were penned by Manoj Muntashir and Kushal. The announcement comes in the aftermath of the February 14 terror attack on CRPF troopers in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association's (AICWA) directive announcing a ban on Pakistani actors and musicians working in Bollywood was announced on Monday. Any filmmaker or organisation working with Pakistani talent will face a ban by the AICWA and strong action will be taken against them.

In a notice undersigned by Ronak Suresh Jain, General Secretary, AICWA, it said: "All Indian Cine Workers Association strongly condemns brutal terrorist attack on our soldiers at Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. AICWA stands with nation in confronting such terror and inhumanity.

"We are officially announcing a total ban on Pakistani actors and artistes working in (our) film industry. Still if any organisation insists on working with Pakistani artistes, (it) will be banned by AICWA and a strong action will be taken against them. Nation comes first, we stand with our nation."



Ajay Devgn

No release in Pakistan

Yesterday, Ajay Devgn took to social media to announce that his upcoming film, Total Dhamaal, will not release in Pakistan. Directed by Indra Kumar, the comic caper features Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Anil Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. Devgn tweeted, "In light of the current situation, the team of Total Dhamaal has decided to not release the film in Pakistan (sic)."

Standing by the decision, filmmaker Indra Kumar told IANS, "Being a part of Indian film industry, it's my and my team's way of protest against the heinous terror attack. It's our way of supporting our nation in hard time. Why should we release our movie in a country which is attacking our people?"

"The whole team including actors Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, mutually decided and came to the conclusion of abandoning the release of the film in Pakistan," he added.

Asked if he really feels that film trade with Pakistan must stop completely, he said, "I never want the two nations to fight or have hatred against each other. I always wish for peace but now looking at the situation, looking at those young martyrs and their families, how can I talk about trade with that nation. People are angry and their anger is justified. I am with my countrymen and to support them... I am not releasing my film in Pakistan."

Bollywood films are a big draw across the border and roar at the box office. They outdo the business of local productions.

