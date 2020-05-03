Zaira Wasim lashes out at trolls on social media: Don't be a reason for someone's misery or sorrow

In 2016, Bollywood got a stellar performer in the form of Zaira Wasim, thanks to Nitesh Tiwari's Dangal. And with Secret Superstar and The Sky Is Pink, she proved to be a force to reckon with at a tender age. But she quit acting as she felt it was a hindrance to her religion. Despite mixed reactions, she stood by her decision and people respected her for that. However, despite quitting Bollywood, Zaira manages to grab attention through her social media posts.

Recently, she posted a statement on her social media account on how trolls can affect people and traumatise them for the rest of their lives. She also asked people for empathy. "We remain so unaware of the power of our words, an utter them without giving them an ounce of thought, little it is that we realise that our actions, words and stupid jokes impact people and influence their beliefs about their own esteem and integrity. Imagine somebody out there genuinely believes he's a loser just because of you, because of a joke, a meme, a comment you made just to look cool or funny in-front of your followers, but not everyone's born with a thick skin, not everyone can withstand the harsh criticism," she wrote.

The Secret Superstar actress added, "Some are more vulnerable that others and become easily overwhelmed and disappointed in themselves, your words could be a reason for someone's heart to shatter, for someone to cry all night long. It can damage and traumatise someone beyond where language can reach and could scar someone for the rest of their lives. We refuse to even countenance the idea that some just have to struggle much more to reach minimum expectations."

Read her full statement here:

Earlier too, the actress had put out a statement and asked us not to praise her since all these appreciations are dangerous for her Iman.

