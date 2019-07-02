Zaira Wasim opts out from The Sky Is Pink promotions after her exit from B-town

bollywood

After announcing her "disassociation" from movies, sources say Zaira Wasim has requested The Sky is Pink makers to excuse her from promotions

Zaira Wasim

Zaira Wasim stunned Bollywood as well as her fans on Sunday by announcing her exit from the world of movies stating that it "threatened her relationship with her religion." Now, it has emerged that the actor, 18, may not be part of promotions for The Sky is Pink, which marks her last outing on the big screen. The film, also featuring Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, sees Wasim play motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhury, who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis.

A source reveals, "With the film eyeing an October 11 release, the makers were planning to kick off the promotions by August-end. it was evident from Zaira's Facebook post on Sunday that she has decided to severe her ties from films. in keeping with her decision, she has requested the makers to excuse her from the promotional activities.

While she was a thorough professional throughout the shoot, she is now firm in her resolve to not be associated with movies in any capacity. The team, including director Shonali Bose, have been informed of her decision." Wasim's move has left the public divided in its opinion. While former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah said it was not anyone's place to question her choice, author Taslima Nasreen described it as "a moronic decision."

The Dangal actor explained her conflict in a heartfelt post on Facebook, writing, "As I had started to make sense of the things to which I dedicated my time... I realised that though I may fit here perfectly, I do not belong here." mid-day contacted Wasim and Sidharth Roy Kapur's production house, who remained unavailable for comment.

