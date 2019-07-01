B-town celebs react to Zaira Wasim's decision to quit with caution, good wishes

bollywood

Dangal fame Zaira Wasim's decision to quit Bollywood has left the celebrities of film industry surprised but they feel that her decision should be respected

Zaira Wasim

Bollywood celebrities like Raza Murad, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Tanushree Dutta, Daisy Shah, and Karanvir Bohra unanimously said that Zaira's decision to quit celluloid world was her personal and praised Secret Superstar actor for the stellar performance she did in two of her films.

Here's what Zaira tweeted:

5 years ago I made a decision that changed my life and today I’m making another one that’ll change my life again and this time for the better Insha’Allah! :) https://t.co/ejgKdViGmD — Zaira Wasim (@ZairaWasimmm) June 30, 2019

Raza Murad accepted her decision but said that relating her decision with religion is totally unreasonable.

"It is totally her decision to quit the field and we must respect it. But relating it to her religion is unreasonable. All the Islamic countries in the world where Islamic laws are followed including Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Bahrain, Oman, Iran, and Afghanistan, etc., have female news readers, actors," he said.

He recalled working with late Farookh Sheikh and said: "Farookh Sheikh acted in films without compromising with his prayers. So, these things go hand in hand."

"Sania Mirza is also religious who keeps 'Roza', prays and she has elevated India's name to great heights through tennis," he added.

"The real reason behind Zaira's decision is known only to her. Maybe people advised her or maybe she wouldn't be at peace with her mind. If she wishes to walk on the path of religion, she is totally free to do so," he said.

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh, who is currently busy shooting for Saaho, didn't say much but blessed Zaira for her future journey.

"I just wish her all the very best because I don't comment on anything religious or political."

Tanushree Dutta, who was recently in the news after she levelled allegations against Nana Patekar, said: "As I read her full post, I couldn't help but wonder if Zaira's true calling in life is, in fact, to be a young spiritual leader of some sort guiding young Muslims to the true knowledge of Allah and Quran."

She said if Zaira steps out to show the true mystical wisdom to the world, she would find a follower in her.

"In today's times, many young minds are getting corrupted through fanaticism and aggressive violent ideologies. Can Zaira be the voice of reason and show the world the true mystical and graceful wisdom of the Quran? If she does, she surely has one follower in me," added Dutta.

She continued: "Wouldn't it be wonderful to have this kid start a YouTube blog sharing her faith? Clearly, her understanding and grasp on religion is far superior to what I have seen so far among seasoned clerics even. Perhaps it is due to her youthful innocence and I pray it remains that way and she receives more grace and wisdom from the almighty to share with others!"

Tanushree, however, lashed out at those criticising her decision. "And now for the people who are criticising her decision to quit Bollywood, I will say that she is only a teenager. Let her do what her heart calls her towards at this moment and who knows maybe someday if she finds something worth her time she may even do something in Bollywood again. Best wishes and loads of love."

"I can't comment because it's a very serious topic. The only thing that matters here is how hard you work towards your goal," actor Daisy Shah said.

TV actor Ritvik Dhanjani said: "I think she is a very good actor and shouldn't have quit acting, she's amazing!"

Karanvir Bora praised Zaira for her performances and said, "God bless her for whatever she is doing in life. She is more intelligent and she might have taken this step after giving it a thought. She will anyway be accepted once she comes back because she has proved herself her metal."

Filmmaker and social activist Ashoke Pandit feels that any form of art brings a person closer to God.

"As a performer, I believe that very few are endowed with the gift of art. Everybody can't be an actor. I don't have any problem if you want to retire. However, don't connect it with religion," he told ANI.

"If you think your career is not going the way you want, then you can retire but don't say that you are going away from God due to acting," he added.

However, many others think that this could merely be a publicity stunt as her film 'The Sky is Pink' is scheduled to release on October 11. Zaira shot into eminence due to her stellar performance in 'Dangal' movie.

Earlier today, Zaira posted a lengthy statement stating the reasons behind her decision to quit Bollywood. The18-year-old said she is not happy with her current line of work, which has silently and unconsciously transitioned her "out of Imaan".

The actor will be seen essaying a role in 'The Sky is Pink,' which also stars Priyanka Chopra, Jonas, and Farhan Akhtar. The shooting of the film was completed in March.

