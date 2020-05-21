Zara Khan brings to you Jogan, composed by Tanishk Bagchi

After making the country swoon with her majestic voice in Khud Se Zyada, Zara Khan is all set to raise the volumes higher for her next Single - Jogan! Jogan rides on a melody which has desi Indian vibes infused with the electronic sound which the world and the youth connect to. The music and lyrics of the song are scored by music composer/producer Tanishk Bagchi who's given the song a holistic approach for music lovers which thrive on new sounds. It's an ode from Zara Khan to everyone in these tough times.

On touching base with Zara Khan, she stated, "Jogan is a song that has been close to me and it's something I wanted to share with my fans and music lovers. The song wouldn't have been possible without Tanishk, Yaaser Desai whose voice I'm personally a fan of, especially his beautiful textured tone. I am looking forward to shooting the video as soon as the lockdown is over, but as of now I hope everyone enjoys the lyrical too as we have tried to bring the song to life thru the fun lyrical video."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news