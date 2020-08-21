Zarina Wahab on Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Hope inquiry begins so innocent not targeted

Veteran actor Zarina Wahab is evidently perturbed to find her son being dragged into the controversy surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Amid reports of the late actor having drawn parallels between the fate of Pancholi's former girlfriend Jiah Khan, and Disha Salian, both of whom apparently committed suicide, the Hero actor found himself dodging accusations of abetting suicide.

"I know who is doing this but Sooraj's name is unnecessarily being dragged. I hope Sushant gets justice, and the CBI enquiry starts, so that innocent people are not targeted. Sooraj has nothing to do with this case. It's not right to push him to the corner. He is innocent, and the truth will come out," says Wahab, in the midst of promotions of her latest short film, Kashmiriyat.

The recently released offering revolves around a mother-son relationship in the midst of the 1990 Kashmiri Pandit exodus, with life in Kashmir being the crux of the story. "The script was impactful, and I couldn't turn it down. It is based on a real incident. It's a beautifully made short film with a message. As an actor, it has been liberating to be part of a project with such an interesting message."

Meanwhile, the actor will also be seen in Dimple Bhaag Gayi, which was to kick off in Lucknow in March. "I play Nawazuddin's [Siddiqui] mother in the light-hearted comedy. Let's see when we are able to resume shooting."

