Zarina Wahab: People know Sooraj has no hand in this, but are using him as a punching bag

It has been two months since the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and so far, the Mumbai Police has interrogated people he was close to, people who worked with him, and even actors and filmmakers like Rhea Chakraborty, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Mahesh Bhatt. And in these two months, there have been lots of debates and discussions about what exactly happened on June 14.

The one name that started coming up is of Sooraj Pancholi. Despite denying any sort of involvement, he continues to face the ire on social media. And in an interview recently, when asked about the same, this is what he had to say, "My mother thinks that I'm going to harm myself. And she has spoken to me a couple of times. Even after Sushant's death, she spoke to me saying, 'Sooraj, whatever it is, if there's anything in your heart please come and talk to us. Don't be quiet.' I'm not a very talkative person when it comes to my problems. I don't discuss with my family because I know they're stressed because of me"

And coming to his mother and actor Zarina Wahab, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, she has spoken about how people are using her son as a punching bag and why it's unfair to take names of Salman Khan and Karan Johar. Talking about Pancholi first, Wahab stated, "I want to laugh it off as well as feel bad. People have so much free time during the lockdown, that they say anything about anyone. They are connecting past events, whereas he has never met this girl (Disha Salian)."

She continued, "He keeps saying that he has not met her ever and still people do not believe. They know that he has no hand in this, but people have started using him like a punching bag. It is not fair. You sit at home and comment on anything about anyone and there are 10 other people reading it. Those reading it are innocent, they think what they are reading is right. The truth will definitely come out and whoever is guilty should be 100% punished."

Talking about how people have also made stars like Salman Khan and Karan Johar their targets, the Agneepath actress stated, "People are jobless. If they talk about small people no one will pay attention. They then bring in Salman Khan, Karan Johar and it is not fair. They have created a reputation for themselves with years of work and someone comes out of nowhere and says something and people forward it. It is not fair. Our industry is a very nice place and when people say such things, I feel bad. We have got a lot from this industry."

She even gave her take on the Jiah Khan case and said how she thinks her son is innocent. She stated, "I know he is innocent. In order to hide their guilt people are targeting others. Now, whatever madam ji (Jiah Khan's mother) is talking is contempt of court. It is not good for her. The earlier case involving my son is in the court. CBI is done investigating the case. I hope the CBI gets involved with Sushant's case at the earliest so that the innocent people will not be targeted."

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Sooraj Pancholi Shares Adorable Pic With Mother Zarina Wahab

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news