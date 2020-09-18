Zeenat Aman helps the needy sans any fanfare

Zeenat Aman has been helping those hit hard by the lockdown sans any media glare. Fans have been reaching out to her on Twitter with their needs and the veteran actor is doing her utmost to fulfil them. She helped a student in Uttar Pradesh procure books, which were unavailable in his vicinity.

Another student reached out to Aman and requested for a smartphone to enable a hassle-free online class. She made sure it was delivered at the student's doorstep as soon as possible. Angels do exist, say her fans in gratitude.

On the work front, Zeenat Aman returned to the stage after 15 years with Saif Hyder Hasan's English play, Dearest Bapu, Love Kasturba. The play explored the relationship Mahatma Gandhi had with his wife. Aman played Kasturba, a far cry from her Bollywood screen persona.

Zeenat Aman, during the peak of her career, was regarded as the most bewitching performer in Hindi Cinema, someone who could charm anyone merely with her eyes. Success came in the form of Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, and Roti Kapda Aur Makaan. And over the last few years, she still continues to be seen and heard with her performances. In 2017, she starred in the web series, Love Life and Screw Ups. And this year, we also saw her in Ashutosh Gowariker's ambitious period drama, Panipat.

But her greatest and most memorable roles in her illustrious career were Satyam Shivam Sundaram and Qurbani. There's an adage that goes like there's no alternative to the best. There have been tons of newcomers in the last four decades, but none of the actresses, even some of the most established ones, can come close to replicating the beauty and charm of Zeenat Aman.

