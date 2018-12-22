Zero Day 1 box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan's film collects 20.14 crore on its opening day

bollywood

While trade pundits were confident that Zero's opening day collections will easily zoom past 20 crores, it couldn't beat any of the records set by Top 6 highest openers of 2018.

Zero

Aanand L Rai's Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma has gone ahead to garner 20.14 crore on day 1 i.e Friday. The film is expected to gain momentum over the weekend and is all set to enjoy the Christmas holiday.

The day 1 collections of Zero have come in at the early hours of Saturday. Zero has been receiving positive response from single screens also witnessing immense footfalls at the theaters.

Take a look at the Highest Day 1 collections of films released in 2018:

Thugs of Hindostan: 50.75 crore

Sanju: 34.75 crore

Avengers: Infinity War (Hindi) - 31.30 crore

Baaghi 2: 25.10 crore

Gold: 25.25 crore

Padmaavat: 24 crore

Zero showcases Shah Rukh Khan as the vertically challenged Bauua, Anushka Sharma as Aafia, a girl who is a scientist living with cerebral palsy and Katrina Kaif as a Bollywood Superstar named Babita Kumar.

Well, a lot of them are not aware that the role of Bauua Singh, which is played by Shah Rukh Khan was initially picturized around Salman Khan, but the actor suggested Shah Rukh Khan's name to the director of the movie. Salman Khan convinced the King Khan of Bollywood why this role will make SRK what SRK is!

Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions come together to bring ZERO. Produced by Gauri Khan, starring Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan, the Aanand L. Rai directorial is all set to release on 21st December 2018.

