Zoa Morani: When I was in the hospital, I couldn't show my parents and sister I was scared

The last few weeks haven't been easy for Zoa Morani and her family. They all were tested Coronavirus positive and it came as a shock to a lot of people and they were worried about their health. Zoa Morani and Shaza Morani were the first ones to be tested positive and then their father and film producer Karim Morani. Zoa and Shaza recovered a few days back while Karim was still tested positive. But now he too is back and doing well.

First, let's talk about Zoa's recent Instagram post where she shared a family picture and announced happily that they all are Coronavirus negative now. It was indeed a moment of celebration that they all successfully combated the virus. It was a long post straight from the heart.

Read it right here:

And now, talking to Mumbai Mirror about the same, Zoa poured her heart out on what the experience taught her and why she's now going to donate her blood. She said, "The most important thing that I have learned is how to be your own best friend. When I was in the hospital, I couldn't tell my parents and my sister I am scared. I had to be strong enough to be able to console myself. I have been very attached and dependent on people in the past, didn't have faith and confidence in myself."

And since the entire family, as stated above, is back home, how are they spending time? Zoa said, "We are all staying in the same house but maintaining distance from each other. We are not having dinner together or doing things together. The isolation period for me and my sister will get over. But it is still time for my father's isolation period to get over." She also revealed that she will be donating her blood this weekend.

"This weekend, we are going to be donating our blood. Apparently, after 14 days once you are tested negative, you can give your blood to other people because you have antibodies in your blood. It might help other people heal and recover." She also spoke about how she and her sister felt after they were tested COVID-19 positive. She stated, "My sister got a terrible headache and fever, I, on the other hand, had developed all these symptoms."

She added, "I was not able to breathe properly and I thought something was stuck in my chest. In the beginning, we all thought it was normal flu, my sister got a fever and the next day I got a fever. On the 8th day, it was pretty bad and we decided to get tested." It's heartening to know that the Morani family has finally recovered and we wish they continue to stay happy, hale, and hearty.

