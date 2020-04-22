Zoa Morani: When I was in the hospital, I couldn't show my parents and sister I was scared
Zoa Morani and her entire family has been finally tested Coronavirus negative and she has now poured her heart out on what it felt like to be in the hospital and what she has learned from this experience!
The last few weeks haven't been easy for Zoa Morani and her family. They all were tested Coronavirus positive and it came as a shock to a lot of people and they were worried about their health. Zoa Morani and Shaza Morani were the first ones to be tested positive and then their father and film producer Karim Morani. Zoa and Shaza recovered a few days back while Karim was still tested positive. But now he too is back and doing well.
First, let's talk about Zoa's recent Instagram post where she shared a family picture and announced happily that they all are Coronavirus negative now. It was indeed a moment of celebration that they all successfully combated the virus. It was a long post straight from the heart.
Read it right here:
View this post on Instagram
#positiverecovery âÂÂï¸Â Anddddd my father got home last night , treatment over and now our entire household is Covid-19 negative ! ðÂÂÂ All of us home now , healthy and in good spirits !!!ðÂÂ» Whirlwind of an experience but so happy to be on the other side of it.. Each one of us had a different experience with it in terms of symptoms, so for any advice the best thing is to get in touch with a Doctor or hospital... My Father - no symptoms (9 days in hospital) Sister - head ache and fever (6 days in hospital) Me - fever , fatigue , cough , chest congestion , shortness of breath and head ache ( 7 days in hospital) They were mild , and manageable. To sum it up in short - a flu with a strange over all feeling .. The Doctors and medical staff were fearless , positive and extremely helpful and caring ... @my_bmc @mybmchealthdept were on point with following up with us at every step , from making sure we are getting the right treatment to getting our entire building and road sanitised ! To making sure the other residents in our building are safe ! And yes they are âÂÂï¸Â 14 days of self isolation at home along with healthy eating , rest and vitamins has been advised.. So grateful for our Government for dealing with this Pandemic hands on ! Thank you Nanavati Hospital for taking care of my Father and Sister and sending them home fully cured ðÂÂ¼ Thank you Kokilaben hospital ! Indebted forever ! Thank youuuu everyone from the bottom of my heart for all the concern and warm wishes ðÂ¥° So grateful to be on the positive recovery side of this Pandemic . Sincere and deep prayers for the entire world and their families who got hit with the serious side of the illness ... ðÂ¤²ðÂÂ½ #CovidRecovered #covid #ThankYouGod
And now, talking to Mumbai Mirror about the same, Zoa poured her heart out on what the experience taught her and why she's now going to donate her blood. She said, "The most important thing that I have learned is how to be your own best friend. When I was in the hospital, I couldn't tell my parents and my sister I am scared. I had to be strong enough to be able to console myself. I have been very attached and dependent on people in the past, didn't have faith and confidence in myself."
And since the entire family, as stated above, is back home, how are they spending time? Zoa said, "We are all staying in the same house but maintaining distance from each other. We are not having dinner together or doing things together. The isolation period for me and my sister will get over. But it is still time for my father's isolation period to get over." She also revealed that she will be donating her blood this weekend.
"This weekend, we are going to be donating our blood. Apparently, after 14 days once you are tested negative, you can give your blood to other people because you have antibodies in your blood. It might help other people heal and recover." She also spoke about how she and her sister felt after they were tested COVID-19 positive. She stated, "My sister got a terrible headache and fever, I, on the other hand, had developed all these symptoms."
She added, "I was not able to breathe properly and I thought something was stuck in my chest. In the beginning, we all thought it was normal flu, my sister got a fever and the next day I got a fever. On the 8th day, it was pretty bad and we decided to get tested." It's heartening to know that the Morani family has finally recovered and we wish they continue to stay happy, hale, and hearty.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe