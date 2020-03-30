Zomato reminds people how much they are missing paani puri amid coronavirus lockdown

Amid the nationwide lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak, people are missing their favourite street food delights. And food delivery giant Zomato being themselves, took to Twitter to remind their followers how much they would by missing their beloved paani puri, also known as gol gappa, puchka, and batasha.

Zomato asked those tremendously missing paani puris to stay strong at a time like this. “We hope everyone is doing okay without paani puri, please stay strong we can get through this (sic),” the food delivery giant tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

we hope everyone is doing okay without pani puri, please stay strong we can get through this ðª — zomato (@ZomatoIN) March 29, 2020

The post garnered 1,800 likes and was retweeted 148 times with many commenting with sad reactions and describing how much they miss their favourite street food dishes and some demanding other treats such as samosas and momos.

girls these days mujhe pani puri khaani hai pic.twitter.com/tLeXANe3Yy — Vikas Nainani (@nainani_vikas) March 29, 2020

Me : First thing you will do post lockdown

Sister : Hog Panipuri , come what may. I have never experienced such a severe FOMO. — Shweta Thawani (@ThawaniShweta) March 29, 2020

NO I AM NOT OKAY but thank you for asking — Kit â¡ (@lilpastahoe) March 29, 2020

@ZomatoIN Kyoun jale pe namak chidak rahe ho? — Jayteerth Katti (@bavra_mann) March 29, 2020

Why aren't we talking about momos — Agrima Zutshi â (@Zutshi_) March 29, 2020

Sir samosa available karado.. — anu006 (@khannaanushka86) March 29, 2020

So you're telling me I'm not the only one who doesn't miss Pani Puri. BRB. Gotta tell my mom. — Aishwarya (@UcchaVichar) March 29, 2020

This is kind of sadistic of you. — Piyush Panda (@Piyushpanda90) March 29, 2020

Are you missing your favourite street food treats?

