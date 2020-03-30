Search

Zomato reminds people how much they are missing paani puri amid coronavirus lockdown

Published: Mar 30, 2020, 13:01 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Picture/Sameer Markhande
Amid the nationwide lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak, people are missing their favourite street food delights. And food delivery giant Zomato being themselves, took to  Twitter to remind their followers how much they would by missing their beloved paani puri, also known as gol gappa, puchka, and batasha.

Zomato asked those tremendously missing paani puris to stay strong at a time like this. “We hope everyone is doing okay without paani puri, please stay strong we can get through this (sic),” the food delivery giant tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

The post garnered 1,800 likes and was retweeted 148 times with many commenting with sad reactions and describing how much they miss their favourite street food dishes and some demanding other treats such as samosas and momos.

Are you missing your favourite street food treats?

