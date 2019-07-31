Zomato shuts up bigotry, says food doesn't have religion after customer seeks non-Muslim rider

national

The incident took place when on Tuesday night, a man identified as Amit Shukla, a resident of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh tweeted about cancelling his order placed on Zomato as the designated rider was a "non-Hindu"

Zomato food delivery personnel waiting for their turn to pick up orders/ Pic Zomato India of Twitter

New Delhi: Food delivery company Zomato is winning hearts on the internet after it refused to resolve a customer's complaint about being assigned a Muslim delivery executive for his food order delivery on Wednesday. "Food doesn't have a religion. It is a religion," the food delivery company tweeted in response to the customer's request for change of the delivery man.

Food doesn’t have a religion. It is a religion. https://t.co/H8P5FlAw6y — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) July 31, 2019

The incident took place when on Tuesday night, a man identified as Amit Shukla, a resident of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh tweeted about cancelling his order placed on Zomato as the designated rider was a "non-Hindu". The tweet read: "Just cancelled an order on @ZomatoIN they allocated a non hindu rider for my food they said they can't change rider and can't refund on cancellation I said you can't force me to take a delivery I don't want don't refund just cancel,"

In a series of tweets, the man also shared screenshots of his conversation with Zomato's customer care, stating he would take up the issue with his lawyers. The food delivery company stood its ground and refused to change the delivery executive. Deepinder Goyal, the Zomato founder echoed his company's stand with a firm message. "We are proud of the idea of India - and the diversity of our esteemed customers and partners. We aren't sorry to lose any business that comes in the way of our values," he tweeted.

"Respect. I love your app. Thank you for giving me a reason to admire the company behind it," Omar Abdullah, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister tweeted.

Respect. I love your app. Thank you for giving me a reason to admire the company behind it. https://t.co/nohfkYsrJQ — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 31, 2019

S Y Quraishi, Former Election Commissioner tweeted: "Salute Deepinder Goyal! You are the real face of India! Proud of you."

Deepinder Goyal had in an internal message to his team at Zomato applauded the customer team for "upholding our values and not discriminate on basis of caste or religion for sake of growth (or customer satisfaction)".

Salute Deepinder Goyal! You are the real face of India! Proud of you. https://t.co/6XnO9NsYgj — Dr. S.Y. Quraishi (@DrSYQuraishi) July 31, 2019

Sources stated he told his team that they should not succumb to any demands of a partner, customer or even an employee on grounds of any form of diversity or racial grounds. The customer who cancelled the order identifies himself as Pandit Amit Shukla and goes with the username as@NaMo_SARKAAR. He took to social media platform and tweeted on Tuesday evening that he had cancelled his order after a delivery executive called Faiyaz was assigned. When asked for a reason for the change, the customer stated, "We have Shravan and I don't need a delivery from a Muslim fellow."

The customer care executive responded that cancelling the order would cost him Rs 237, and then stated: "At Zomato, we don't discriminate on basis of riders, I hope you understand." The Shukla tweeted that he cancelled the order without refund, and said that Zomato was "forcing us to take deliveries from people we don't want".

With inputs from PTI

