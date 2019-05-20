Zomato to offer discounts if you predict next India's next Prime Minister

national

Called 'Zomato Election league', the offer promises cash back to customers who guess the next prime minister correctly. Customers even get a chance to win cash back on food orders

Zomato. Pic/Twitter IANS

Online food delivering platform Zomato has rolled out a new offer wherein customers need to predict the country's next prime minister ahead of the final counting on May 23 and win cash back on food orders.

Online food delivering platform #Zomato has rolled out a new offer wherein customers need to predict the country's next prime minister ahead of the final counting on May 23 and win #cashbacks on food orders. pic.twitter.com/uE8HtRt0RF — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) May 20, 2019

Called "Zomato Election league", the offer promises cash back to customers who guess the next prime minister correctly, the company said in a statement on Monday.

#Zomato has taken a notch higher, after super engaging #IPL predictions, they are hooting on the election. Love it! pic.twitter.com/5FfRKZWD4I — Neil Dodhia (@iN3IL) May 19, 2019

The company had earlier provided a similar offer called Zomato Premier League (ZPL) to users who correctly predicted winners of the IPL matches.

"Users will get a base 40 percent discount every time they order and 30 percent cash back if their predictions are true," said the company.

Anyone can order and predict as many times until May 22 and will get cash back for the number of times their predictions are true.

"These credits will keep getting added to your wallet once the next PM is elected,' said the company, adding that over 320,000 people have participated in more than 250 cities in India.

With inputs from IANS

