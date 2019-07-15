Zoya Akhtar's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, classic movie that gave us goals celebrates eight years
The director Zoya Akhtar will be back with Made In Heaven season two along with another line-up of projects and we cannot wait to witness the magic she brings with her commendable work
'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', the movie that gave us major friendship goals and laid the foundations for Zoya Akhtar as one of the best filmmakers in the industry has turned eight years old today.
Zoya Akhtar has established herself as a path-breaking director with critically acclaimed content-driven movies that have given her international recognition for her work with Gully Boy.
Recently, Zoya Akhtar was invited to become a member of the Oscar Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, making the whole nation proud. She is known to break boundaries and to stand out for the work with projects that she envisioned much ahead of the time for the audience. She is the one who brought underground rap culture into the limelight with her most recent movie, Gully Boy and with that she proved that nothing can stop her from being the best.
The director also shared a post as her Instagram story.
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara won multiple awards and the core concept of the movie was so ahead of its time that even today, people can easily relate to the ideas about life and friendship set by the movie.
Zoya, time and again with her work has proved us that she is one of the best directors we have in our country, and getting an invite to be a part of the Oscar' body is definitely a huge achievement for the filmmaker who is already leading the creative game with her projects.
Zoya's recent movie Gullyboy was screened at the Berlin Film Festival and that just proves that she is a worldwide celebrated screenwriter. Her work always leaves the audience in awe of her work where her most recent projects Gullyboy and Maid in Heaven enthralled the audience with unique stories, characters, and layers to each which makes her a filmmaker with a promising vision. Over the years, Zoya Akhtar has treated the audience with strong, character-driven films that have rocked the box office while also receiving critical acclaim from all across.
With her films ranging from Luck By Chance, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do and Gully Boy, all of which have roared in theatres. The director's latest film, Gully Boy and web series Lust Stories and Made In Heaven had raked humongous appreciation from across quarters.
With a journey of four feature films, two short films, and one web series, Zoya Akhtar is one of the leading filmmakers who has carved her niche in the entertainment industry and her presence at the Academy is certainly a moment of pride for all.
The director will be back with Made in heaven season two along with another line-up of projects and we cannot wait to witness the magic she brings with her commendable work.
